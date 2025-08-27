August 27, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro LA’s Aug. 30 Deadline for Public Comment on Sepulveda Transit Draft EIR Approaches

Photo: Official

Community Members Can Weigh In Before the 90-Day Comment Period Closes.

Metro is reminding community members that the 90-day public comment period for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will close on Aug. 30, 2025.

The agency said public hearings held earlier this month drew strong participation and positive feedback. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman attended the final hearing in Sherman Oaks, thanking residents for their engagement in the process.

Comments on the Draft EIR may be submitted online, by email, phone, or U.S. mail:

  • Comment form: Interactive Draft EIR site
  • Email: sepulvedatransit@metro.net
  • Project hotline: 213-922-7375
  • Mail: Peter Carter, Metro, One Gateway Plaza, MS 99-22-6, Los Angeles, CA 90012

The full Draft EIR and related files are available online in PDF format through the Draft EIR Folder. A printed executive summary is available at local libraries in the project area, while the complete report can be reviewed at the Metro Library.

Metro officials encouraged residents to take advantage of the remaining days to provide input on one of Los Angeles’ most significant transit projects.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Come Tour The Willows Community School!

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Sign up for a tour at The Willows and come see what makes our school such a vibrant, inspiring place...

Photo: YouTube
News

Border Patrol Operation at Playa Vista Home Depot Causes Anger, Arrests

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Witnesses Say Agents Clashed With Bystanders as Two People Were Detained Chaos erupted outside Home Depot on Jefferson Avenue in...
News

Culver City, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, and Uni High Gear Up for Early-Season Games

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The Centaurs, Eagles, Normans, and Wildcats Face Key Matchups This Week Football season is heating up across our area, with...
News

I-405 to See Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures as Pavement Rehab Project Continues

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Drivers Should Expect Delays With Overnight Work Aug. 26–28, Sept. 5 Motorists using Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass should...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Kobe Day Tribute: Lakers Welcome UCLA Newborns With Purple-and-Gold Gifts

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Babies Received Adorable Care Packages in Celebration of “Kobe Day.” Families welcoming newborns at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and...

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Arrested After Eight-Hour SWAT Standoff in Jefferson Park Shooting

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

 Police Say a Man Was Killed and a Suspect Barricaded Himself Inside a Home Hours after a fatal shooting near...

Photo: Facebook
News

Attorney General Rob Bonta Secures Release of $900M in Frozen Education Funds for California

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Trump Administration Agrees to Release Frozen Education Funds  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that the Trump administration has...

Photo: Official
News

“Rich Rollin” Burglary Crew Linked to 92 Break-Ins Taken Down in LAPD Operation

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Ten Suspects, Including Confirmed Gang Members, Face Charges Nearly 100 residential burglaries across the city have been tied to a...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle Neighborhood Could See Seven New Small-Lot Homes Under SB 684

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Plans Filed Call for Replacing a Single-Family Residence With Two-Story Homes A proposed housing development could build seven small-lot homes...

Photo: YouTube
News

18-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Trying to Break Up a Fight on a Metro Bus

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Police Say the Teen Was Killed in Westchester After Intervening in a Dispute  Efforts to break up a fight on...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Chuck Lorre Buys $27.5 Million Bel Air Mansion With Hollywood Regency Pedigree

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

TV Producer Closed on the John Elgin Woolf–Designed Estate at a Discount Chuck Lorre, the television producer behind The Big...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Is $1,500 Enough Anymore? The L.A. Tradeoffs Between Address and Actual Living Space

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

New Analysis Shows What 1500 Really Buys in the LA Metro In Greater Los Angeles, $1,500 rents less space than...

Photo: YouTube
News

Two Days, Two Denials: Menendez Brothers Rejected for Parole

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Erik Denied After 10-Hour Hearing; Lyle Rebuffed the Next Day Erik Menendez, convicted along with his brother in the 1989...

Photo Credit: Cinespia/Kelly Lee Barrett
Entertainment, Film, News

Rob Reiner to Attend for ‘This is Spinal Tap’ as Cinespia Wraps Summer at Hollywood Forever

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Cinespia Closes Out Summer: Fan Favorites and DJs Return to Hollywood Forever Cinespia will close out summer with four outdoor...

Photo: CHP
News

Amber Alert for a Critical Missing Incident: Two Foster Brothers Abducted

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Police Seek Non-Custodial Mother Jackeline Hernandez-Torres The California Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert after two foster brothers, ages...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR