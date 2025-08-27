Metro LA’s Aug. 30 Deadline for Public Comment on Sepulveda Transit Draft EIR Approaches

Community Members Can Weigh In Before the 90-Day Comment Period Closes.

Metro is reminding community members that the 90-day public comment period for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) will close on Aug. 30, 2025.

The agency said public hearings held earlier this month drew strong participation and positive feedback. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman attended the final hearing in Sherman Oaks, thanking residents for their engagement in the process.

Comments on the Draft EIR may be submitted online, by email, phone, or U.S. mail:

Comment form: Interactive Draft EIR site



Interactive Draft EIR site Email: sepulvedatransit@metro.net



sepulvedatransit@metro.net Project hotline: 213-922-7375



213-922-7375 Mail: Peter Carter, Metro, One Gateway Plaza, MS 99-22-6, Los Angeles, CA 90012



The full Draft EIR and related files are available online in PDF format through the Draft EIR Folder. A printed executive summary is available at local libraries in the project area, while the complete report can be reviewed at the Metro Library.

Metro officials encouraged residents to take advantage of the remaining days to provide input on one of Los Angeles’ most significant transit projects.