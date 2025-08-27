Border Patrol Operation at Playa Vista Home Depot Causes Anger, Arrests

Witnesses Say Agents Clashed With Bystanders as Two People Were Detained

Chaos erupted outside Home Depot on Jefferson Avenue in Playa Vista late Monday morning when U.S. Border Patrol agents took a man into custody as onlookers shouted at officers, as reported by Fox 11 News.

The encounter unfolded between 9 and 9:30 a.m. as roughly a dozen agents moved a detainee toward a white van. Angelique Ryder-Mitchell said she ran outside after hearing a commotion and saw the van begin to pull away. Her son, Cosmos Mitchell, 27, then threw an object at the vehicle, she said. Agents jumped out, tackled him, and arrested him at the curb.

Ryder-Mitchell said she was told her son will face federal charges for assaulting an officer and noted he has no prior criminal history. Federal authorities had not released charging documents or additional details as of Monday afternoon.

Immigrant advocates who shared accounts from the scene said two people were “brutally detained,” including at least one U.S. citizen, and warned that large retail parking lots remain common sites for immigration enforcement. No injuries to bystanders were immediately reported.

Border Patrol officials did not respond to requests for comment on the number of arrests, the basis for the operation, or the status of those detained.