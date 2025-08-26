Suspect Arrested After Eight-Hour SWAT Standoff in Jefferson Park Shooting

Police Say a Man Was Killed and a Suspect Barricaded Himself Inside a Home

Hours after a fatal shooting near West Adams, police arrested a suspect Saturday night following an eight-hour SWAT standoff, authorities said.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the area of 23rd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. They found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. As officers moved in to aid him, a man inside a nearby home opened fire, forcing police to take cover and request SWAT support.

Crisis negotiators tried repeatedly to contact the suspect, who remained barricaded and refused to cooperate, police said. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital with injuries; investigators have not determined whether he was wounded by police gunfire or self-inflicted harm.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the name of the victim or the suspect. Bruce Borihanh with the LAPD said, “That suspect did sustain some injuries, and he is being transported to the hospital right now in unknown condition.”, as quoted by ABC 7 News.

Neighbors told KTLA the victim may have been attempting to speak with a renter at a property he owned when he was shot. Detectives have not confirmed that account and have not identified a motive, but are seeking others who may have been threatened during the stand-off.