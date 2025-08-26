August 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested After Eight-Hour SWAT Standoff in Jefferson Park Shooting

Photo: YouTube

 Police Say a Man Was Killed and a Suspect Barricaded Himself Inside a Home

Hours after a fatal shooting near West Adams, police arrested a suspect Saturday night following an eight-hour SWAT standoff, authorities said.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the area of 23rd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. They found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. As officers moved in to aid him, a man inside a nearby home opened fire, forcing police to take cover and request SWAT support.

Crisis negotiators tried repeatedly to contact the suspect, who remained barricaded and refused to cooperate, police said. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital with injuries; investigators have not determined whether he was wounded by police gunfire or self-inflicted harm.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the name of the victim or the suspect.  Bruce Borihanh with the LAPD said, “That suspect did sustain some injuries, and he is being transported to the hospital right now in unknown condition.”, as quoted by ABC 7 News. 

Neighbors told KTLA the victim may have been attempting to speak with a renter at a property he owned when he was shot. Detectives have not confirmed that account and have not identified a motive, but are seeking others who may have been threatened during the stand-off.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Kobe Day Tribute: Lakers Welcome UCLA Newborns With Purple-and-Gold Gifts

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Babies Received Adorable Care Packages in Celebration of "Kobe Day." Families welcoming newborns at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Attorney General Rob Bonta Secures Release of $900M in Frozen Education Funds for California

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Trump Administration Agrees to Release Frozen Education Funds  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that the Trump administration has...

Photo: Official
News

"Rich Rollin" Burglary Crew Linked to 92 Break-Ins Taken Down in LAPD Operation

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Ten Suspects, Including Confirmed Gang Members, Face Charges Nearly 100 residential burglaries across the city have been tied to a...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle Neighborhood Could See Seven New Small-Lot Homes Under SB 684

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Plans Filed Call for Replacing a Single-Family Residence With Two-Story Homes A proposed housing development could build seven small-lot homes...

Photo: YouTube
News

18-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Trying to Break Up a Fight on a Metro Bus

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Police Say the Teen Was Killed in Westchester After Intervening in a Dispute  Efforts to break up a fight on...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Chuck Lorre Buys $27.5 Million Bel Air Mansion With Hollywood Regency Pedigree

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

TV Producer Closed on the John Elgin Woolf–Designed Estate at a Discount Chuck Lorre, the television producer behind The Big...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Is $1,500 Enough Anymore? The L.A. Tradeoffs Between Address and Actual Living Space

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

New Analysis Shows What 1500 Really Buys in the LA Metro In Greater Los Angeles, $1,500 rents less space than...

Photo: YouTube
News

Two Days, Two Denials: Menendez Brothers Rejected for Parole

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Erik Denied After 10-Hour Hearing; Lyle Rebuffed the Next Day Erik Menendez, convicted along with his brother in the 1989...

Photo Credit: Cinespia/Kelly Lee Barrett
Entertainment, Film, News

Rob Reiner to Attend for 'This is Spinal Tap' as Cinespia Wraps Summer at Hollywood Forever

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Cinespia Closes Out Summer: Fan Favorites and DJs Return to Hollywood Forever Cinespia will close out summer with four outdoor...

Photo: CHP
News

Amber Alert for a Critical Missing Incident: Two Foster Brothers Abducted

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Police Seek Non-Custodial Mother Jackeline Hernandez-Torres The California Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert after two foster brothers, ages...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Seize Ghost Gun: Suspect Arrested After Traffic Stop

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

Officers Uncover Untraceable Firearm With High-Capacity Magazine Police say a traffic stop near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard resulted in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Man Arrested After Burglary Report at Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills Home

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Police Say the Singer Was Home When the Suspect Entered the Property One suspect was taken into custody early Friday...

Photo: NWS
News

Extreme Heat Warning Extended in L.A. County: Officials Urge Safety Precautions

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

National Weather Service Alerts Cover Valleys, Mountains, and Coastal Areas Dangerous heat is expected to persist through the weekend in...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News, Real Estate

Ex-Culver City Recreation Worker Indicted: Charged With Exploiting 7-Year-Old in Federal Case

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Prosecutors Say the Former After-School Employee Faces Child Pornography Charges Federal prosecutors say a former Culver City after-school employee has...

Photo: YouTube
News

Jury Awards $3.8M to Man Injured by Rubber Bullet During 2020 George Floyd Protest in the Fairfax District

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Filmmaker Suffered Permanent Injuries After Being Struck by a Sheriff's Deputy's Round Los Angeles County must pay nearly $4 million...

