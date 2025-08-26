Kobe Day Tribute: Lakers Welcome UCLA Newborns With Purple-and-Gold Gifts

Babies Received Adorable Care Packages in Celebration of “Kobe Day.”

Families welcoming newborns at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital last weekend received a surprise gift from the Los Angeles Lakers in honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday.

Infants born Aug. 23 and 24, dates tied to the late Lakers star’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24, were given purple-and-gold care packages. Each included a baby beanie, onesie, and a certificate celebrating their arrival with a tribute to Bryant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNwmvkH0iHM/?img_index=1

“Today just became even more special!” the certificate read. “The world has always celebrated Kobe Bryant on this day. Now, your growing family has even more of a reason to cherish today. Congratulations.”

The Lakers partnered with UCLA Health and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to deliver the gifts as part of “Kobe Day,” which honors the five-time NBA champion’s legacy on and off the court.