I-405 to See Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures as Pavement Rehab Project Continues

Drivers Should Expect Delays With Overnight Work Aug. 26–28, Sept. 5

Motorists using Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass should prepare for significant lane reductions over the coming week as Caltrans continues a major pavement rehabilitation project.

There will be no closures during Labor Day weekend.

Overnight closures for median barrier work are scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 26, through Thursday, Aug. 28. Starting at 10 p.m. each night and continuing until 6 a.m., crews will close up to two lanes in both directions:

Northbound I-405: between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive.



between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive. Southbound I-405: between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.



Extended weekend closures will follow, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8. During that period, I-405 will be reduced to three lanes in each direction between Santa Monica Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard, with multiple ramp closures.

Northbound restrictions include:

Lane reductions to three lanes.



Closure of the Santa Monica Boulevard on-ramp.



Closure of the Wilshire Boulevard off-ramp and both Wilshire on-ramps.



Closure of the Sunset Boulevard on- and off-ramps.



Closure of the Sepulveda Boulevard/Moraga Drive off-ramp.



Southbound restrictions include:

Lane reductions to three lanes.



Closure of the Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane on- and off-ramps.



Closure of the westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405.



Detours will be available:

From Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound I-405: travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard, then north on Sepulveda Boulevard to access the on-ramp at Moraga Drive.



From Sunset Boulevard to southbound I-405: travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, and west on Santa Monica Boulevard to the freeway.



Caltrans said extended weekend lane reductions will occur roughly every two weeks for about 25 weekends, though dates, times, and details may shift due to weather or operational factors. Nearby residents and businesses should anticipate noise, dust, and vibrations from the work.

The $143.7 million I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project spans Van Nuys to Westwood and is designed to improve safety and mobility while extending pavement life on one of the region’s busiest freeway corridors. You can sign up for notifications here, but you only need to sign up once.

For real-time conditions, drivers are encouraged to check the Caltrans QuickMap. Officials urged motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”