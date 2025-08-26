Culver City, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, and Uni High Gear Up for Early-Season Games

The Centaurs, Eagles, Normans, and Wildcats Face Key Matchups This Week

Football season is heating up across our area, with several local high schools preparing for important early-season matchups. Here’s a look at upcoming games for the Culver City, Brentwood, University High, and Beverly Hills teams.

Beverly Hills Normans

The Beverly Hills Normans, currently 0–1 following a 49–21 defeat at Vasquez on Aug. 22, host Verbum Dei this Friday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. Their road schedule continues with games at Loara on September 3 and at Boron on September 12.

Brentwood School Eagles

The Brentwood Eagles, currently 0–1 after a narrow 42–38 loss at Monrovia on Aug. 22, will look to bounce back this Friday, August 29, on the road at Hueneme. Their next game is set for September 5 against Oak Park at 7:00 p.m.

Culver City Centaurs

The Culver City Centaurs open their season on Friday, August 29, with an away game against King/Drew at 7:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here. They follow with another road matchup at Narbonne on Friday, September 5, also scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

University High Wildcats

The University Wildcats begin their campaign with a conference tournament home game against Fremont at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 28. You can purchase tickets here.