Sawtelle Neighborhood Could See Seven New Small-Lot Homes Under SB 684

Plans Filed Call for Replacing a Single-Family Residence With Two-Story Homes

A proposed housing development could build seven small-lot homes on a site near Santa Monica Boulevard and Centinela Avenue in Sawtelle, according to plans filed with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project, submitted earlier this year by applicant Maryam Khedmatian of 1515 Carmelina LLC, would replace one of two existing single-family homes at 1515–1521 Carmelina Avenue. Renderings call for contemporary two-story residences, each with three bedrooms and a two-car garage. This would take the space used for one home and transform it into seven smaller houses.

Tandem parking would be located at ground level, allowing for living and dining spaces on the main floor. Exterior finishes are expected to include stucco and corrugated metal siding.

The application is among the first wave of local projects to utilize SB 684, new state legislation designed to streamline the approval process for small-lot subdivisions and expand housing opportunities across California.