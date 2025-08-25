August 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

“Rich Rollin” Burglary Crew Linked to 92 Break-Ins Taken Down in LAPD Operation

Photo: Official

Ten Suspects, Including Confirmed Gang Members, Face Charges

Nearly 100 residential burglaries across the city have been tied to a burglary crew dismantled last week in a large-scale operation led by the Los Angeles Police Department and partner agencies.

At dawn on Aug. 20, LAPD units from West Los Angeles and Operations-West Bureau — backed by the Metropolitan Division, Gang Impact Teams and officers from divisions including North Hollywood, Hollywood and Wilshire — executed search warrants at eight locations in Los Angeles, Hawthorne, Inglewood and Carson. The coordinated raids also involved the Hawthorne and Inglewood police departments and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects, known to investigators as the “Rich Rollin Burglary Crew,” are accused of carrying out at least 92 burglaries since 2022, most of them in the past two years. Detectives began closing in on the crew in February after three suspects were arrested during a pursuit involving a van linked to two burglaries. Evidence collected at that time helped investigators identify more suspects, leading to an April search warrant where police recovered firearms, ammunition, stolen IDs, jewelry, and body armor.

“What made this takedown possible was outstanding collaboration—detectives communicating across bureaus, sharing intelligence, and connecting the dots that revealed 93 burglaries dating back to 2022 were tied to the same crew,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “We will continue to pursue organized crews and repeat offenders, and we will not stop until our communities are safe.”

Ten suspects, all adult repeat offenders and confirmed gang members, have since been identified. Seven were arrested during the Aug. 20 raids: Devon Collier, 37; Tyrone Tisby, 47; Frank Tisby, 38; Jeremy Shepard, 38; Jermaine Kimbrough, 22; Michael Lewis, 20; and Marquell Lewis, 26. Eric Cannon, 40, later surrendered under an active warrant. Two others, Anthony Leslie, 36, and Shawn Quinney, 36, were already in custody on unrelated attempted murder charges.

“In the early hours of last Wednesday, LAPD led a coordinated operation across multiple jurisdictions that successfully took down a burglary crew responsible for nearly one hundred break-ins across our city and our County,” said Mayor Bass. “Thanks to the tireless work of our officers and detectives, this crew, which has victimized families and businesses, is no longer a threat to our neighborhoods.”

“These arrests send a clear message: if you prey on our neighborhoods, we will find you and hold you accountable,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. He credited two years of collaboration across divisions for connecting evidence and building the case.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors will pursue sentencing enhancements and maximum penalties under the law. “If you commit these crimes, you are choosing prison over freedom — possibly for life,” he said.

During the Aug. 20 searches, investigators seized 15 firearms — several reported stolen — along with high-capacity magazines, large quantities of ammunition, burglary tools, radios, masks, narcotics, luxury watches, purses, wallets, foreign currency, and cell phones. Police said the recovered items provide direct evidence linking the crew to the burglaries.

in News
