Is $1,500 Enough Anymore? The L.A. Tradeoffs Between Address and Actual Living Space

New Analysis Shows What 1500 Really Buys in the LA Metro

In Greater Los Angeles, $1,500 rents less space than a typical studio, a new analysis from Rent Cafe shows, with core cities offering some of the tightest square footage in the country at that price point.

Renters in Los Angeles, Glendale, and Pasadena average under 430 square feet for $1,500, compared with the 457-square-foot national studio average. Within the metro, Torrance is the lone city where that budget tops 500 square feet, while Long Beach comes in at 467 square feet.

Nationally, $1,500 rents about 715 square feet on average, placing Los Angeles, Glendale, and Pasadena among the 10 most constrained markets for space at this price. Some Bay Area cities are even tighter: Sunnyvale averages 385 square feet and San Francisco roughly 325 square feet, leaving about a 100-square-foot gap between Los Angeles and San Francisco for the same rent.

More room appears outside the core. In the Inland Empire, San Bernardino averages 675 square feet for $1,500—about 250 square feet more than Los Angeles. In Orange County, Garden Grove offers 549 square feet at this budget (around 120 square feet more than Los Angeles, Glendale, and Pasadena), and both Anaheim and Orange clear 500 square feet.