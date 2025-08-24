Chuck Lorre Buys $27.5 Million Bel Air Mansion With Hollywood Regency Pedigree

TV Producer Closed on the John Elgin Woolf–Designed Estate at a Discount

Chuck Lorre, the television producer behind The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, has added a Hollywood Regency–style estate to his real estate portfolio, paying $27.5 million for a Bel Air residence with a storied past.

The Strada Corta Road property hit the market last year for $31.5 million before selling at a nearly $4 million discount, Robb Report noted. Even so, the purchase reflects a substantial gain from the $18 million that architect Mark Rios and endocrinologist Guy Ringler spent on the home in 2021.

The estate traces its origins to the late 1940s, when influential modernist John Elgin Woolf designed and lived in the house. Woolf’s hallmark Hollywood Regency style remains evident in the Pullman-style entry doors, glass-roofed foyer, and a central courtyard that anchors the layout.

The 8,400-square-foot residence stretches across multiple levels with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Interiors include a cocktail lounge outfitted with a lacquered fiberglass bar, a media room highlighted by a carved marble fireplace, and a library lined with custom shelving. A mirrored ceiling and skylight float above the formal dining room, while the kitchen features ebony finishes, Bulthaup cabinetry, and a French Lacanche range.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers two bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, and a private balcony. Additional amenities include a Moroccan-inspired lounge, home office, wine cellar, and gym. The landscaped grounds feature a koi pond, sunken fire pit, and stone walkways, blending indoor glamour with outdoor retreat.