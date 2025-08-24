18-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot While Trying to Break Up a Fight on a Metro Bus

Police Say the Teen Was Killed in Westchester After Intervening in a Dispute

Efforts to break up a fight on a Metro bus in Westchester ended with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman late Friday night, police said.

The gunfire erupted about 10:50 p.m. on Metro Line 115 near Manchester and Belford avenues. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim stepped in as her boyfriend argued with another passenger. She reportedly pulled out a can of pepper spray during the confrontation, and the suspect pulled a handgun and shot her in the chest.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, fled the bus on foot and is still at large.

A Metro spokesperson said the driver stopped immediately after hearing gunfire and allowed passengers to exit and added, “Metro extends its sympathies to the victim’s family and friends and thanks the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments for their prompt response,” in a statement, according to CBS News.

The agency later confirmed the incident occurred on Line 115, which runs near the Los Angeles International Airport. Officials have not said how many passengers were on board.

Investigators urged anyone with information to contact the LAPD or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.