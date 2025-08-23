August 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rob Reiner to Attend for ‘This is Spinal Tap’ as Cinespia Wraps Summer at Hollywood Forever

Photo Credit: Cinespia/Kelly Lee Barrett

Cinespia Closes Out Summer: Fan Favorites and DJs Return to Hollywood Forever

Cinespia will close out summer with four outdoor screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery as the series marks its 24th season, presented by Amazon MGM Studios, and Prime Video.

The program opens Labor Day weekend with The Princess Bride on Saturday, August 30, followed by The Silence of the Lambs on Sunday, August 31. The schedule continues with the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap on Saturday, September 6, with director Rob Reiner appearing in person, and the sci-fi classic Alien on Saturday, September 13.

“Labor Day weekend is one of our favorite times of year, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with great films and a great crowd,” said Cinespia founder John Wyatt. “There’s something electric about closing out the summer with these timeless films, especially when you’re watching them with thousands of people under an open sky,” Wyatt added.

Cinespia’s DJs will perform before and after each screening. A complimentary photo booth with film-inspired backdrops will be available, and on-site beer, wine, and concessions will be offered throughout the evening.

Lineup

  • Saturday, Aug. 30: The Princess Bride — Hollywood Forever Cemetery
  • Sunday, Aug. 31: The Silence of the Lambs — Hollywood Forever Cemetery
  • Saturday, Sept. 6: This Is Spinal Tap — Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Rob Reiner in person)
  • Saturday, Sept. 13: Alien — Hollywood Forever Cemetery

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cinespia.org.

in Entertainment, Film, News
