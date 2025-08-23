Culver City Police Seize Ghost Gun: Suspect Arrested After Traffic Stop

Officers Uncover Untraceable Firearm With High-Capacity Magazine

Police say a traffic stop near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard resulted in the arrest of a suspected gang member and the seizure of a ghost gun equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

The weapon, an untraceable handgun, was fitted with a 33-round magazine loaded with 14 live 9mm rounds, according to the Culver City Police Department. Officers also recovered several shell casings from the vehicle.

K9 Kohu played a key role in locating the firearm during the stop, police said. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on suspicion of weapons offenses.

Police said the seizure represents another illegally possessed firearm taken off city streets as part of ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence.