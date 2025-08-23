Amber Alert for a Critical Missing Incident: Two Foster Brothers Abducted

Police Seek Non-Custodial Mother Jackeline Hernandez-Torres

The California Highway Patrol issued a statewide Amber Alert after two foster brothers, ages 2 and 10, were abducted from a home in the Westlake District, and authorities are searching for their non-custodial mother, officials said.

The boys were reported missing around 1:30 a.m. from a foster residence on South Virgil Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The California Highway Patrol identified the children as Dereck Rodriguez, 2, and Jaden Hernandez, 10, and named Jackeline Hernandez-Torres, 30, as the suspect.

Investigators said Hernandez-Torres may be driving a black 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with an Indiana license plate DFT105.

Descriptions released by CHP:

Dereck Rodriguez — 2-year-old Hispanic boy; 2 feet tall; 20 pounds; red hair; brown eyes; last seen in a dark T-shirt and dark pants.



— 2-year-old Hispanic boy; 2 feet tall; 20 pounds; red hair; brown eyes; last seen in a dark T-shirt and dark pants. Jaden Hernandez — 10-year-old Hispanic boy; 4 feet tall; 100 pounds; black hair; brown eyes; believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants.



— 10-year-old Hispanic boy; 4 feet tall; 100 pounds; black hair; brown eyes; believed to be wearing a black shirt and black pants. Jackeline Hernandez-Torres — 5 feet tall; 120 pounds; black hair; brown eyes; last seen in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.



Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the children’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.