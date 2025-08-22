August 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested After Burglary Report at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home

Photo: Facebook

Police Say the Singer Was Home When the Suspect Entered the Property

One suspect was taken into custody early Friday after police responded to a burglary call at the Beverly Hills home of singer-songwriter and producer Lionel Richie, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight following a 911 call from Richie’s residence, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The 76-year-old entertainer was at home when the incident occurred.

Police said they searched the area and located a suspect a few blocks away, near Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen. Michael John Bond, 38, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

According to law enforcement sources, security footage showed the suspect entering the property before being scared off by an activated alarm. No injuries were reported.

