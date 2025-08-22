LAPD Urges Possible Victims to Come Forward in Sexual Assault Case Linked to Social Media

Suspect Arrested Aug. 20 on Suspicion of Forcible Rape

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying possible additional victims connected to a man arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault.

Jordan “Jay” Christopher Hunt was taken into custody on Aug. 20 by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division Sex Crimes Unit. He has been booked on suspicion of forcible rape, and the case has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review, police said.

Investigators believe Hunt used social media and dating applications to meet and befriend the victims before the alleged assaults. Detectives said they fear there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at 323-290-2976. After hours or on weekends, tips can be reported by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous reports may be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. The “P3 Tips” mobile app is also available for those wishing to remain anonymous.