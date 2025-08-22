August 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Urges Possible Victims to Come Forward in Sexual Assault Case Linked to Social Media

Photo: LAPD

Suspect Arrested Aug. 20 on Suspicion of Forcible Rape

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying possible additional victims connected to a man arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault.

Jordan “Jay” Christopher Hunt was taken into custody on Aug. 20 by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division Sex Crimes Unit. He has been booked on suspicion of forcible rape, and the case has been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review, police said.

Investigators believe Hunt used social media and dating applications to meet and befriend the victims before the alleged assaults. Detectives said they fear there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at 323-290-2976. After hours or on weekends, tips can be reported by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous reports may be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. The “P3 Tips” mobile app is also available for those wishing to remain anonymous.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: FDA
Food & Drink, News

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded to California After Radioactive Contamination Concerns

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Southwind Foods Adds California Shrimp Recall Tied to Possible Cesium-137 Exposure Southwind Foods, LLC is recalling select packages of frozen...

Photo: Instagram
News

LAPD to Step Up DUI Enforcement With Weekend Checkpoints and Patrols

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Police Plan Multiple Operations Across Los Angeles August 22-24  The Los Angeles Police Department will operate a series of DUI...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little C by Crustacean Pop-Up Brings Back Mama An’s Street Food in Beverly Hills

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Fan-Favorite Dishes Return Through Aug. 24, With the Debut of Bánh Xèo Little C by Crustacean has returned this month...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kids Eat Free at Tender Greens Century City During Back-to-School Nights in August

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Weeknight Promotion Offers Free Kids’ Meals With the Purchase of an Entrée. Families dining at Tender Greens in the Westfield...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stoa Wine Bar & Market Debuts in Marina del Rey With Old-World Charm and California Ease

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

New Westside Spot Blends European Traditions, Seasonal Fare, Philosophy of Slowing Down Blending European tradition with California ease, Stoa Wine...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two LA Culinary Icons and Friends Reunite for One-Night-Only Dinner at Marelle

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Chefs Team Up With Five-Course Tasting Celebrating California Flavors  Two of Los Angeles’ most celebrated chefs will share the kitchen...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Honey Don’t

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Honey Don’t! is a neo-noir with a droll comedic sensibility set in the blazing sun of Bakersfield, California. Margaret Qualley...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Opposes Statewide Density Bill SB 79 in an 8–5 Vote

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Council Rejects Housing Density Plan, Cites Local Control Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted 8–5 on Monday to oppose...

Photo: Facebook
News

Friday Night Lights Return: Westside High Schools Kick Off 2025 Football Season

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

University, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills All Open Their Non-League Schedules High school football returns to the Westside this week as...

Photo: NWS
News

Heat Wave to Hit L.A. as Fire Risk, Possible Thunderstorms, and High Temps Loom

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Governor Newsom Pre-Deploys Crews Ahead of Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather  Dangerous heat is expected to grip Southern California starting...

Photo: Instagram
News

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood...
News

Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona Returns This Weekend With Food, Music, and Rides

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Community Festival With Live Entertainment, Food Trucks, Rides, and a Dive-in Movie. Culver City’s signature summer celebration, Fiesta La Ballona,...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Subscription Renewal Case Filed by CART Prosecutors

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Meal-Kit Giant Settles Lawsuit Over Automatic Plan Payments Without Proper Consent HelloFresh has agreed to pay roughly $7.5 million to...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dan Tana, Founder of Hollywood’s Iconic Celebrity Eatery, Dies at 90

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

West Hollywood’s Iconic Red-Sauce Spot Loses Its Former Owner Dan Tana, the actor-turned-restaurateur who created one of Hollywood’s most enduring...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Off/The Clock” Returns: A Bold Four-Course Dining Experience by Chef Diego Argoti

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

An Audacious Four-Course Menu Only at Neuehouse Hollywood. NeueHouse Hollywood will host a one-night culinary showcase on Wednesday, August 20...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR