Jury Awards $3.8M to Man Injured by Rubber Bullet During 2020 George Floyd Protest in the Fairfax District

Filmmaker Suffered Permanent Injuries After Being Struck by a Sheriff’s Deputy’s Round

Los Angeles County must pay nearly $4 million to a filmmaker and his daughter after he was struck in the face by a rubber bullet fired during the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd, as reported by KTLA 5 News.

Cellin Gluck, 66, was documenting demonstrators near Beverly Boulevard and Stanley Avenue when a sheriff’s deputy shot him, attorneys said. The blow fractured his face, embedded shrapnel in his nasal cavity that later required surgery, and left him with permanent disfigurement, vision issues, and lasting trauma.

Jurors awarded Gluck $3.5 million for emotional distress and $300,000 to his daughter, Caroline, who witnessed the incident, according to a report from My News LA.

“This case was about accountability — and the jury made that clear,” attorney Carl E. Douglas said in a statement.

The ruling is one of several recent verdicts challenging the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s response and use of force during the 2020 demonstrations, along with other lawsuits that are still making their way through the court system.