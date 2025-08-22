August 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Extreme Heat Warning Extended in L.A. County: Officials Urge Safety Precautions

Photo: NWS

National Weather Service Alerts Cover Valleys, Mountains, and Coastal Areas

Dangerous heat is expected to persist through the weekend in parts of Los Angeles County, prompting federal and local health officials to warn residents to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

The National Weather Service has extended an Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory through Sunday, August 24, for multiple regions, including the inland Los Angeles coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and several mountain corridors. Forecasters say daytime and nighttime temperatures could pose significant health risks across those areas.

County health officials urged residents to protect themselves from conditions that can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other medical emergencies. Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis emphasized that extreme heat kills more people in the United States each year than floods, storms, or lightning.

“Your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions,” Davis said in a statement. “If you or someone near you experiences dizziness, nausea, confusion, or other symptoms of heat-related illness, seek medical help immediately.”


Public Health recommends staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat, wearing lightweight clothing, and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles. Residents without air conditioning are advised to take cool showers, reduce use of stoves and ovens, and visit cooling centers, libraries, shopping malls, or other air-conditioned spaces. Locations of cooling centers and splash pads can be found by calling 211 or visiting ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

Officials also reminded residents that vulnerable groups,  including older adults, children, outdoor workers, athletes, people with chronic medical conditions, and pets, are at higher risk during extreme heat events.


The National Weather Service HeatRisk tool allows residents to check city-specific risks and provides guidance on protective actions. The calculation takes into account unusual temperature levels for the season, the duration of hot conditions, and data from the CDC on heat-related vulnerabilities.

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

The most up-to-date information will be available if you visit the extreme heat website, sign up for LA County heat advisories or check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Man Arrested After Burglary Report at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Police Say the Singer Was Home When the Suspect Entered the Property One suspect was taken into custody early Friday...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News, Real Estate

Ex-Culver City Recreation Worker Indicted: Charged With Exploiting 7-Year-Old in Federal Case

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Prosecutors Say the Former After-School Employee Faces Child Pornography Charges Federal prosecutors say a former Culver City after-school employee has...

Photo: YouTube
News

Jury Awards $3.8M to Man Injured by Rubber Bullet During 2020 George Floyd Protest in the Fairfax District

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Filmmaker Suffered Permanent Injuries After Being Struck by a Sheriff’s Deputy’s Round Los Angeles County must pay nearly $4 million...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Urges Possible Victims to Come Forward in Sexual Assault Case Linked to Social Media

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Suspect Arrested Aug. 20 on Suspicion of Forcible Rape Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying...

Photo: FDA
Food & Drink, News

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded to California After Radioactive Contamination Concerns

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Southwind Foods Adds California Shrimp Recall Tied to Possible Cesium-137 Exposure Southwind Foods, LLC is recalling select packages of frozen...

Photo: Instagram
News

LAPD to Step Up DUI Enforcement With Weekend Checkpoints and Patrols

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Police Plan Multiple Operations Across Los Angeles August 22-24  The Los Angeles Police Department will operate a series of DUI...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little C by Crustacean Pop-Up Brings Back Mama An’s Street Food in Beverly Hills

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Fan-Favorite Dishes Return Through Aug. 24, With the Debut of Bánh Xèo Little C by Crustacean has returned this month...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kids Eat Free at Tender Greens Century City During Back-to-School Nights in August

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Weeknight Promotion Offers Free Kids’ Meals With the Purchase of an Entrée. Families dining at Tender Greens in the Westfield...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stoa Wine Bar & Market Debuts in Marina del Rey With Old-World Charm and California Ease

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

New Westside Spot Blends European Traditions, Seasonal Fare, Philosophy of Slowing Down Blending European tradition with California ease, Stoa Wine...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two LA Culinary Icons and Friends Reunite for One-Night-Only Dinner at Marelle

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Chefs Team Up With Five-Course Tasting Celebrating California Flavors  Two of Los Angeles’ most celebrated chefs will share the kitchen...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Honey Don’t

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Honey Don’t! is a neo-noir with a droll comedic sensibility set in the blazing sun of Bakersfield, California. Margaret Qualley...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Opposes Statewide Density Bill SB 79 in an 8–5 Vote

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Council Rejects Housing Density Plan, Cites Local Control Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted 8–5 on Monday to oppose...

Photo: Facebook
News

Friday Night Lights Return: Westside High Schools Kick Off 2025 Football Season

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

University, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills All Open Their Non-League Schedules High school football returns to the Westside this week as...

Photo: NWS
News

Heat Wave to Hit L.A. as Fire Risk, Possible Thunderstorms, and High Temps Loom

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Governor Newsom Pre-Deploys Crews Ahead of Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather  Dangerous heat is expected to grip Southern California starting...

Photo: Instagram
News

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR