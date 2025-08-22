Extreme Heat Warning Extended in L.A. County: Officials Urge Safety Precautions

National Weather Service Alerts Cover Valleys, Mountains, and Coastal Areas

Dangerous heat is expected to persist through the weekend in parts of Los Angeles County, prompting federal and local health officials to warn residents to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

The National Weather Service has extended an Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory through Sunday, August 24, for multiple regions, including the inland Los Angeles coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and several mountain corridors. Forecasters say daytime and nighttime temperatures could pose significant health risks across those areas.

County health officials urged residents to protect themselves from conditions that can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other medical emergencies. Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis emphasized that extreme heat kills more people in the United States each year than floods, storms, or lightning.

“Your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions,” Davis said in a statement. “If you or someone near you experiences dizziness, nausea, confusion, or other symptoms of heat-related illness, seek medical help immediately.”



Public Health recommends staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat, wearing lightweight clothing, and never leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles. Residents without air conditioning are advised to take cool showers, reduce use of stoves and ovens, and visit cooling centers, libraries, shopping malls, or other air-conditioned spaces. Locations of cooling centers and splash pads can be found by calling 211 or visiting ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

Officials also reminded residents that vulnerable groups, including older adults, children, outdoor workers, athletes, people with chronic medical conditions, and pets, are at higher risk during extreme heat events.



The National Weather Service HeatRisk tool allows residents to check city-specific risks and provides guidance on protective actions. The calculation takes into account unusual temperature levels for the season, the duration of hot conditions, and data from the CDC on heat-related vulnerabilities.

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs, can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

The most up-to-date information will be available if you visit the extreme heat website, sign up for LA County heat advisories or check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.