Ex-Culver City Recreation Worker Indicted: Charged With Exploiting 7-Year-Old in Federal Case

Prosecutors Say the Former After-School Employee Faces Child Pornography Charges

Federal prosecutors say a former Culver City after-school employee has been indicted on charges of producing sexually explicit images of a 7-year-old girl in his care by a federal grand jury.

Stephen Michael Martinez, 44, of the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles, faces two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He has been held without bond since July 23 and is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

According to court documents, Martinez worked for the Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department from June 2020 until June 2025 as part of the Culver City Afterschool Recreation Program. Authorities allege that on July 14, while employed at the program, he coerced a 7-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct for photographs.

Culver City police arrested Martinez on July 16 on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a minor. He was transferred to federal custody the following week. If convicted on all charges, Martinez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Culver City Police Department are leading the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher M. Mills of the Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section and Kelsey A. Stimson of the Major Crimes Section.

Prosecutors emphasized that the indictment consists of allegations and that Martinez remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.