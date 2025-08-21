Little C by Crustacean Pop-Up Brings Back Mama An’s Street Food in Beverly Hills

Fan-Favorite Dishes Return Through Aug. 24, With the Debut of Bánh Xèo

Little C by Crustacean has returned this month by popular demand with a limited run menu highlighting Vietnamese street food favorites from founder Helene “Mama” An. The pop-up, which runs through August 24, features signature dishes including Mama’s phở and introduces bánh xèo, a crispy, golden crepe prepared fresh for diners.

The experience is inspired with delicate and flavorful dishes, especially the signature pho.

The bánh xèo, a savory rice flour pancake often filled with shrimp, pork, and vegetables, is served with Mama An’s signature dipping sauce and joins a lineup designed to showcase bold, traditional flavors in a modern Beverly Hills setting.

Lunch service has also been expanded, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended. You can reserve your spot on OpenTable until August 24.The eatery, located inside Crustacean Beverly Hills, has previously drawn crowds for its small-format concept spotlighting Vietnamese comfort food.