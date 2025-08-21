LAPD to Step Up DUI Enforcement With Weekend Checkpoints and Patrols

Police Plan Multiple Operations Across Los Angeles August 22-24

The Los Angeles Police Department will operate a series of DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols later this week to curb impaired driving and boost road safety.

On Friday, Aug. 22, officers will conduct a saturation patrol from 3:00 to 11:00 p.m. in the Olympic Area, along with checkpoints at three locations: Imperial Highway and Main Street, Roscoe Boulevard and Woodman Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard and Bronson Avenue. Each checkpoint will run from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, police will carry out a saturation patrol from noon to 8:00 p.m. in the Devonshire Area. LAPD officials cautioned that checkpoint locations are subject to change or cancellation.

Police said the checkpoints are chosen based on data identifying areas with higher rates of DUI-related crashes and arrests. The purpose, officials emphasized, is both educational and preventative—aimed at deterring impaired driving while removing unsafe drivers from the road.

The department reminded drivers that impairment extends beyond alcohol. Certain prescription and over-the-counter medications can interfere with safe driving, and while marijuana is legal in California, operating a vehicle under its influence remains against the law.

First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and risk a suspended driver’s license, police said.