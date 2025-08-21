August 22, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded to California After Radioactive Contamination Concerns

Photo: FDA

Southwind Foods Adds California Shrimp Recall Tied to Possible Cesium-137 Exposure

Southwind Foods, LLC is recalling select packages of frozen shrimp distributed across nine states after federal officials flagged potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

This FDA recall has been updated, as of August 21, to include shrimp sold in California, which were originally excluded from this recall. 

The Carson-based company announced that the recall affects products shipped between July 17 and Aug. 8, 2025, to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. No illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported.

Cesium-137, a man-made radionuclide, can be found in trace amounts in the environment. Prolonged, repeated exposure through food or water, however, may increase the risk of cancer by damaging DNA within human cells, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into Indonesian seafood processor PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods. Customs and Border Protection first detected the isotope in shipping containers, though regulators stressed that no contaminated shrimp has been confirmed in U.S. commerce.

Consumers who purchased the recalled shrimp are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Questions can be directed to Southwind Foods at (323) 262-8222, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

The FDA said it determined shrimp from BMS Foods violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act because it may have been produced or handled under conditions that allowed potential contamination.

in Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Urges Possible Victims to Come Forward in Sexual Assault Case Linked to Social Media

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Suspect Arrested Aug. 20 on Suspicion of Forcible Rape Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying...

Photo: Instagram
News

LAPD to Step Up DUI Enforcement With Weekend Checkpoints and Patrols

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Police Plan Multiple Operations Across Los Angeles August 22-24  The Los Angeles Police Department will operate a series of DUI...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little C by Crustacean Pop-Up Brings Back Mama An’s Street Food in Beverly Hills

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Fan-Favorite Dishes Return Through Aug. 24, With the Debut of Bánh Xèo Little C by Crustacean has returned this month...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kids Eat Free at Tender Greens Century City During Back-to-School Nights in August

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Weeknight Promotion Offers Free Kids’ Meals With the Purchase of an Entrée. Families dining at Tender Greens in the Westfield...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stoa Wine Bar & Market Debuts in Marina del Rey With Old-World Charm and California Ease

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

New Westside Spot Blends European Traditions, Seasonal Fare, Philosophy of Slowing Down Blending European tradition with California ease, Stoa Wine...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two LA Culinary Icons and Friends Reunite for One-Night-Only Dinner at Marelle

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Chefs Team Up With Five-Course Tasting Celebrating California Flavors  Two of Los Angeles’ most celebrated chefs will share the kitchen...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Honey Don’t

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Honey Don’t! is a neo-noir with a droll comedic sensibility set in the blazing sun of Bakersfield, California. Margaret Qualley...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Opposes Statewide Density Bill SB 79 in an 8–5 Vote

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Council Rejects Housing Density Plan, Cites Local Control Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted 8–5 on Monday to oppose...

Photo: Facebook
News

Friday Night Lights Return: Westside High Schools Kick Off 2025 Football Season

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

University, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills All Open Their Non-League Schedules High school football returns to the Westside this week as...

Photo: NWS
News

Heat Wave to Hit L.A. as Fire Risk, Possible Thunderstorms, and High Temps Loom

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Governor Newsom Pre-Deploys Crews Ahead of Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather  Dangerous heat is expected to grip Southern California starting...

Photo: Instagram
News

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood...
News

Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona Returns This Weekend With Food, Music, and Rides

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Community Festival With Live Entertainment, Food Trucks, Rides, and a Dive-in Movie. Culver City’s signature summer celebration, Fiesta La Ballona,...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Subscription Renewal Case Filed by CART Prosecutors

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Meal-Kit Giant Settles Lawsuit Over Automatic Plan Payments Without Proper Consent HelloFresh has agreed to pay roughly $7.5 million to...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dan Tana, Founder of Hollywood’s Iconic Celebrity Eatery, Dies at 90

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

West Hollywood’s Iconic Red-Sauce Spot Loses Its Former Owner Dan Tana, the actor-turned-restaurateur who created one of Hollywood’s most enduring...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Off/The Clock” Returns: A Bold Four-Course Dining Experience by Chef Diego Argoti

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

An Audacious Four-Course Menu Only at Neuehouse Hollywood. NeueHouse Hollywood will host a one-night culinary showcase on Wednesday, August 20...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR