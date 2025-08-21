Frozen Shrimp Recall Expanded to California After Radioactive Contamination Concerns

Southwind Foods Adds California Shrimp Recall Tied to Possible Cesium-137 Exposure

Southwind Foods, LLC is recalling select packages of frozen shrimp distributed across nine states after federal officials flagged potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

This FDA recall has been updated, as of August 21, to include shrimp sold in California, which were originally excluded from this recall.

The Carson-based company announced that the recall affects products shipped between July 17 and Aug. 8, 2025, to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. No illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported.

Cesium-137, a man-made radionuclide, can be found in trace amounts in the environment. Prolonged, repeated exposure through food or water, however, may increase the risk of cancer by damaging DNA within human cells, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said the recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into Indonesian seafood processor PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods. Customs and Border Protection first detected the isotope in shipping containers, though regulators stressed that no contaminated shrimp has been confirmed in U.S. commerce.

Consumers who purchased the recalled shrimp are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Questions can be directed to Southwind Foods at (323) 262-8222, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT.

The FDA said it determined shrimp from BMS Foods violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act because it may have been produced or handled under conditions that allowed potential contamination.