August 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two LA Culinary Icons and Friends Reunite for One-Night-Only Dinner at Marelle

Photo: Official

Chefs Team Up With Five-Course Tasting Celebrating California Flavors 

Two of Los Angeles’ most celebrated chefs will share the kitchen next month for a one-night tasting event at Marelle inside the Sandbourne Hotel. 

Chef Raphael Lunetta will reunite with longtime friend and colleague Chef Neal Fraser of Redbird and Vibiana on Sept. 4 for The Guest List, a five-course dinner highlighting California ingredients, inventive technique, and coastal inspiration. Tickets are $160 per person and available through OpenTable. You can reserve your tickets here

With overlapping teams, shared sous chefs, and decades of real friendship behind the pass, this dinner marks more than a culinary collab; it’s a reunion of the chefs who helped shape LA’s restaurant culture. The Guest List invites guests to experience that history, flavor, and connection, one plate at a time, and the dinner promises a very special experience at Marelle’s seaside restaurant. 

The Guest List Tasting Menu with Chef Raphael Lunetta and Chef Neal Fraser

  • Amuse: Hokkaido Scallop– Dashi Broth, Pickled Mushroom
  • First Course: Maine Lobster & Rock Shrimp – Brioche, Sweet Onion, Celery, Cornichon, Ossetra Caviar Potato Chip
  • Second Course: Late Harvest Stone Fruit Salad – Green Olives, Feta, Toasted Black Pepper Banyuls Vinaigrette
  • Third Course: Honey Squash Agnolotti – Truffle Fondue
  • Fourth Course: Sauteed John Dory – Chanterelle Mushrooms, Salsify, Parsley Nage
  • Fifth Course: Glazed Filet of Beef & Cured Ham Brochette – Scallion Avocado Emulsion
  • Dessert: Summer Corn Pudding – Honey Cookie Crumble, Blueberry Compote

Lunetta and Fraser first met in the early 1990s and launched their breakout restaurants, JiRaffe and Boxer, within months of each other in 1996, each earning spots on Los Angeles Magazine’s Top 10 New Restaurants list. Over the years, their friendship has been defined by collaboration, competition, and a deep-rooted support system, from charity dinners and Top Chef appearances to spontaneous fundraisers and late-night kitchen hangs.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the tasting menu beginning shortly after.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little C by Crustacean Pop-Up Brings Back Mama An’s Street Food in Beverly Hills

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Fan-Favorite Dishes Return Through Aug. 24, With the Debut of Bánh Xèo Little C by Crustacean has returned this month...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kids Eat Free at Tender Greens Century City During Back-to-School Nights in August

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Weeknight Promotion Offers Free Kids’ Meals With the Purchase of an Entrée. Families dining at Tender Greens in the Westfield...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Stoa Wine Bar & Market Debuts in Marina del Rey With Old-World Charm and California Ease

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

New Westside Spot Blends European Traditions, Seasonal Fare, Philosophy of Slowing Down Blending European tradition with California ease, Stoa Wine...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Honey Don’t

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Honey Don’t! is a neo-noir with a droll comedic sensibility set in the blazing sun of Bakersfield, California. Margaret Qualley...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Opposes Statewide Density Bill SB 79 in an 8–5 Vote

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Council Rejects Housing Density Plan, Cites Local Control Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted 8–5 on Monday to oppose...

Photo: Facebook
News

Friday Night Lights Return: Westside High Schools Kick Off 2025 Football Season

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

University, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills All Open Their Non-League Schedules High school football returns to the Westside this week as...

Photo: NWS
News

Heat Wave to Hit L.A. as Fire Risk, Possible Thunderstorms, and High Temps Loom

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Governor Newsom Pre-Deploys Crews Ahead of Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather  Dangerous heat is expected to grip Southern California starting...

Photo: Instagram
News

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood...
News

Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona Returns This Weekend With Food, Music, and Rides

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Community Festival With Live Entertainment, Food Trucks, Rides, and a Dive-in Movie. Culver City’s signature summer celebration, Fiesta La Ballona,...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Subscription Renewal Case Filed by CART Prosecutors

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Meal-Kit Giant Settles Lawsuit Over Automatic Plan Payments Without Proper Consent HelloFresh has agreed to pay roughly $7.5 million to...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dan Tana, Founder of Hollywood’s Iconic Celebrity Eatery, Dies at 90

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

West Hollywood’s Iconic Red-Sauce Spot Loses Its Former Owner Dan Tana, the actor-turned-restaurateur who created one of Hollywood’s most enduring...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Off/The Clock” Returns: A Bold Four-Course Dining Experience by Chef Diego Argoti

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

An Audacious Four-Course Menu Only at Neuehouse Hollywood. NeueHouse Hollywood will host a one-night culinary showcase on Wednesday, August 20...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Spelling Manor Sells for $110M, July’s Priciest U.S. Home Deal is in Los Angeles

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Holmby Hills Estate Once Owned by Aaron Spelling Tops Redfin’s Monthly List The former estate of television producer Aaron Spelling...

Photo: KFA Architecture
News, Real Estate

Culver City NFL Media Campus Site Could Become 500-Unit Housing and Retail Complex

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Hudson Pacific’s $169M Plan Adds Apartments, Shops, and Public Plaza Hudson Pacific Properties has unveiled plans to transform the former...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Louis Naidorf, Architect of the Santa Monica Civic, Capitol Records Building, Dies at 96

August 17, 2025

Read more
August 17, 2025

Designer Also Shaped Landmarks From the Beverly Center to the California State Capitol Louis Naidorf, the architect who designed Hollywood’s...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR