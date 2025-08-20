Stoa Wine Bar & Market Debuts in Marina del Rey With Old-World Charm and California Ease

New Westside Spot Blends European Traditions, Seasonal Fare, Philosophy of Slowing Down

Blending European tradition with California ease, Stoa Wine Bar & Market has opened its doors on Via Marina, offering both a daytime market and deli and an evening wine bar. The concept, created by hospitality veterans Constantine Savvides and Richard Peters, is designed as an intentional gathering space where food, wine, and conversation take center stage.

Inspired by the ancient Stoa Poikile in Athens, the venue draws on classical ideas of community while embracing the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. The design celebrates natural wear and imperfection, with warm lighting, vintage furnishings, and Mediterranean accents. An outdoor patio shaded by an olive tree and anchored by amber string lights sets the tone for a slower pace of dining.

The market, curated in collaboration with Tony Princiotta and Norbert Wabnig of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, showcases Alpine cheeses, charcuterie, small-production wines, and Mediterranean provisions. Executive chef Jordan Olivo leads the kitchen, highlighting seasonal, ingredient-driven fare that can be enjoyed on-site or packed for a marina-side picnic.

During the day, guests find curated cheeses, charcuterie, artisanal provisions, and sandwiches such as “Le Philosophe,” a truffled jambon-fromage layered with deli cheeses and cornichons.

Evenings transform Stoa into an intimate wine bar with small plates like spice-roasted beets with whipped ricotta, pancetta-topped spicy vodka pizza, and house-favorite meatballs. A pizza program created with Zack Lopez of Boy Blue LA strikes a balance between New York and Neapolitan styles. Desserts and cocktails remain understated yet refined, including tiramisu with coconut rum-soaked ladyfingers and the Golden Mean, a mezcal sour with passionfruit.

The wine list focuses on sustainable, low-intervention producers from Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Later this year, Stoa plans to launch a Philosopher in Residence program, beginning with Northeastern University professor Jacob Stump, offering guided conversations rooted in timeless questions.

Stoa Wine Bar & Market, located at 4210 Via Marina, is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for lunch and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for dinner.