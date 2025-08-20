Kids Eat Free at Tender Greens Century City During Back-to-School Nights in August

Weeknight Promotion Offers Free Kids’ Meals With the Purchase of an Entrée.

Families dining at Tender Greens in the Westfield Century City mall can take advantage of a back-to-school promotion offering free kids’ meals on weekdays through the end of the month.

The deal, available Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. until closing at 9:00p p.m., allows children to eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Qualifying entrées include plates, sandwiches, bowls, or salads. The offer is limited to one free kids’ meal per guest and applies to dine-in orders only.

Tender Greens said the promotion runs through Friday, Aug. 29, and is designed to ease dinnertime stress for families as the school year begins.