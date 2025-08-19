Heat Wave to Hit L.A. as Fire Risk, Possible Thunderstorms, and High Temps Loom

Governor Newsom Pre-Deploys Crews Ahead of Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather

Dangerous heat is expected to grip Southern California starting on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas, heightened wildfire danger, and the possibility of lightning-sparked blazes from isolated thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that much of the region remains on track for several consecutive days of extreme heat beginning Wednesday, Aug. 20, with highs in the San Fernando Valley forecast to reach 108 degrees. Red flag warnings have been issued across portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties beginning Thursday due to a combination of soaring temperatures, low humidity, and unstable conditions. Fire weather watches previously in place were upgraded as forecasters warned that fires could spread quickly.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pre-deployed fire resources to Los Angeles County, including 10 fire engines, two water tenders, two bulldozers, a helicopter, two hand crews, three dispatchers, and an incident management team. Officials said the move is meant to ensure rapid response times and minimize potential damage if wildfires ignite. CAL FIRE also remains on standby for new incidents across the state.

Mayor Karen Bass directed Los Angeles city departments to activate additional measures to protect residents. Cooling centers will be open at libraries and recreation facilities, and Angelenos can call 3-1-1 or visit city websites to find locations. Public pools and splash pads will remain open, and Bike Culver City will operate secure bike valet service for those traveling to community events.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has increased staffing and recently added Crew 4, a 26-member wildland unit trained to respond to brush fires and other hazards. Crews are also performing brush inspections, clearing fire roads, and preparing for potential flare-ups.

Officials urged residents to take precautions against heat-related illness, including limiting outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, drinking water frequently, and checking on vulnerable neighbors, children, and pets. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea or headache, while heat stroke, a medical emergency, can cause high body temperature, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Animal Services officials advised pet owners to provide shade and fresh water, avoid walking animals during midday hours, and check pavement temperature before walking pets outdoors on the sidewalk.

Thunderstorms are possible from Friday through Sunday, bringing the threat of lightning-triggered fires and localized flooding. Authorities asked the public to report smoke immediately and avoid outdoor work that could generate sparks.

For information on heat safety and wildfire preparedness, residents can visit Ready.ca.gov or CalHeatScore.CalEPA.ca.gov.