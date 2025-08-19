August 20, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Heat Wave to Hit L.A. as Fire Risk, Possible Thunderstorms, and High Temps Loom

Photo: NWS

Governor Newsom Pre-Deploys Crews Ahead of Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather 

Dangerous heat is expected to grip Southern California starting on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas, heightened wildfire danger, and the possibility of lightning-sparked blazes from isolated thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that much of the region remains on track for several consecutive days of extreme heat beginning Wednesday, Aug. 20, with highs in the San Fernando Valley forecast to reach 108 degrees. Red flag warnings have been issued across portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties beginning Thursday due to a combination of soaring temperatures, low humidity, and unstable conditions. Fire weather watches previously in place were upgraded as forecasters warned that fires could spread quickly.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pre-deployed fire resources to Los Angeles County, including 10 fire engines, two water tenders, two bulldozers, a helicopter, two hand crews, three dispatchers, and an incident management team. Officials said the move is meant to ensure rapid response times and minimize potential damage if wildfires ignite. CAL FIRE also remains on standby for new incidents across the state.

Mayor Karen Bass directed Los Angeles city departments to activate additional measures to protect residents. Cooling centers will be open at libraries and recreation facilities, and Angelenos can call 3-1-1 or visit city websites to find locations. Public pools and splash pads will remain open, and Bike Culver City will operate secure bike valet service for those traveling to community events.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has increased staffing and recently added Crew 4, a 26-member wildland unit trained to respond to brush fires and other hazards. Crews are also performing brush inspections, clearing fire roads, and preparing for potential flare-ups.

Officials urged residents to take precautions against heat-related illness, including limiting outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, drinking water frequently, and checking on vulnerable neighbors, children, and pets. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea or headache, while heat stroke, a medical emergency, can cause high body temperature, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Animal Services officials advised pet owners to provide shade and fresh water, avoid walking animals during midday hours, and check pavement temperature before walking pets outdoors on the sidewalk.

Thunderstorms are possible from Friday through Sunday, bringing the threat of lightning-triggered fires and localized flooding. Authorities asked the public to report smoke immediately and avoid outdoor work that could generate sparks.

For information on heat safety and wildfire preparedness, residents can visit Ready.ca.gov or CalHeatScore.CalEPA.ca.gov.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Opposes Statewide Density Bill SB 79 in an 8–5 Vote

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Council Rejects Housing Density Plan, Cites Local Control Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted 8–5 on Monday to oppose...

Photo: Facebook
News

Friday Night Lights Return: Westside High Schools Kick Off 2025 Football Season

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

University, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills All Open Their Non-League Schedules High school football returns to the Westside this week as...

Photo: Instagram
News

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood...
News

Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona Returns This Weekend With Food, Music, and Rides

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Community Festival With Live Entertainment, Food Trucks, Rides, and a Dive-in Movie. Culver City’s signature summer celebration, Fiesta La Ballona,...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Subscription Renewal Case Filed by CART Prosecutors

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Meal-Kit Giant Settles Lawsuit Over Automatic Plan Payments Without Proper Consent HelloFresh has agreed to pay roughly $7.5 million to...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dan Tana, Founder of Hollywood’s Iconic Celebrity Eatery, Dies at 90

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

West Hollywood’s Iconic Red-Sauce Spot Loses Its Former Owner Dan Tana, the actor-turned-restaurateur who created one of Hollywood’s most enduring...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Off/The Clock” Returns: A Bold Four-Course Dining Experience by Chef Diego Argoti

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

An Audacious Four-Course Menu Only at Neuehouse Hollywood. NeueHouse Hollywood will host a one-night culinary showcase on Wednesday, August 20...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Spelling Manor Sells for $110M, July’s Priciest U.S. Home Deal is in Los Angeles

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Holmby Hills Estate Once Owned by Aaron Spelling Tops Redfin’s Monthly List The former estate of television producer Aaron Spelling...

Photo: KFA Architecture
News, Real Estate

Culver City NFL Media Campus Site Could Become 500-Unit Housing and Retail Complex

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Hudson Pacific’s $169M Plan Adds Apartments, Shops, and Public Plaza Hudson Pacific Properties has unveiled plans to transform the former...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Louis Naidorf, Architect of the Santa Monica Civic, Capitol Records Building, Dies at 96

August 17, 2025

Read more
August 17, 2025

Designer Also Shaped Landmarks From the Beverly Center to the California State Capitol Louis Naidorf, the architect who designed Hollywood’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in UCLA Hate-Crime Investigation Over Stolen Black History Posters

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

University Police Say the Individual Was Found Inside Haines Hall With a Stun Gun UCLA police arrested a suspect on...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Arrested in Culver City E-Bike Shooting; Cache of Guns, Suspected Cocaine Seized

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Victim Wounded After Resisting Robbery on Sepulveda Boulevard Two women have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tesla Diner Slashes Menu Weeks After Grand Opening in Hollywood

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Diner Narrows Offerings, Faces Protests and Lawsuit Amid Early Hype Tesla’s new retro-style diner and drive-in has already deep sixed...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Debuts  All-Black Ice Cream in Collaboration With Artist Cj Hendry

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Limited-Edition Flavor Opaque and All Black Cones Launch on Aug. 14 Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is stripping away the usual...

Photo: Official
News

Drivers Take Note: Major Street Closures Planned for CicLAvia in Culver City and Venice

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Major Roads in the Area Will Shut Down From 9:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. Culver City and Los Angeles will...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR