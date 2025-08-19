Friday Night Lights Return: Westside High Schools Kick Off 2025 Football Season

University, Brentwood, and Beverly Hills All Open Their Non-League Schedules

High school football returns to the Westside this week as University High, Brentwood School, and Beverly Hills High gear up for their 2025 season openers.

University High School will take the field first on Aug. 22, opening on the road against the Lincoln Tigers. The Wildcats’ early slate includes both home and away contests stretching through mid-September.

That same evening, Brentwood School begins its season with a road matchup against the Monrovia Wildcats at 7 p.m. The Eagles will host several opponents in September before shifting into league competition in October.

In Acton, the Beverly Hills High School Normans are set to face the Vasquez Mustangs in their non-league opener on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

The three programs will look to set the tone early in what promises to be a competitive fall schedule across Southern California.