Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona Returns This Weekend With Food, Music, and Rides

Community Festival With Live Entertainment, Food Trucks, Rides, and a Dive-in Movie.

Culver City’s signature summer celebration, Fiesta La Ballona, kicks off Friday, Aug. 22, at Veterans Memorial Park, offering three days of live performances, carnival rides, food, and community activities.

The free festival, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 24, features a beer and wine garden, food trucks, artisan vendors, and entertainment spanning multiple genres. Check out the list of events here. Carnival ride wristbands remain available for pre-sale until 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, according to organizers.

Hours for the event are set for 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Dozens of local acts will perform throughout the weekend on the main stage, with a schedule that includes rock, pop, Latin, and other genres. Attendees can also cool off at the Aquacade at the Culver City Municipal Pool, which hosts family swim sessions and arts and crafts from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A “dive-in” movie screening of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

The city will implement security screenings at two entry points, off Culver Boulevard and Barman Avenue, with doors opening 30 minutes before each day’s start. Organizers encourage visitors to walk, bike, or use public transit. Free parking will be available at the Sony Entertainment Overland Parking Structure, with shuttle service running during festival hours. A bike valet will also be provided near the Culver Boulevard entrance.

The Culver City Downtown Circulator will make getting to and from the parking structure and the festival easy. Parking will be located on levels 2-5, with accessible parking available near the elevators on each level. Restrooms at the parking structure are located on level P-1. Limited accessible parking will also be available at parking lot #3 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Pets will not be permitted inside the park, except for trained service animals. Veterans Memorial Park will be closed to the public outside of festival use and will reopen on Monday.

More information, including entertainment schedules, wristband rates, and vendor listings, is available on the Fiesta La Ballona website.

