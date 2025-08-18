Spelling Manor Sells for $110M, July’s Priciest U.S. Home Deal is in Los Angeles

Holmby Hills Estate Once Owned by Aaron Spelling Tops Redfin’s Monthly List
The former estate of television producer Aaron Spelling topped the list of July’s priciest U.S. home sales, closing for $110 million, according to new data from brokerage Redfin.
Known as “Spelling Manor,” the sprawling Los Angeles property on South Mapleton Drive outpaced all other luxury transactions nationwide last month. The second-highest sale was a $51.1 million beachfront compound in Delray Beach, Florida.
Overall, four of July’s 10 most expensive residential deals were in Southern California, five were in Florida’s coastal enclaves, and one was in Massachusetts — a Martha’s Vineyard estate once used by former President Barack Obama as a summer retreat.
All 10 properties sold for at least $29 million, and four commanded $40 million or more. Despite rising insurance premiums and growing climate risks, Florida continues to attract mega-wealthy buyers who have the resources to absorb losses or rebuild, according to Redfin.
Top home sales in July 2025:
- 594 S. Mapleton Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90024: Sold for $110 million
- 2325 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483: Sold for $51.1 million
- 29130 Cliffside Dr., Malibu, CA 90265: Sold for $49.8 million
- 555 Reinante Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33156: Sold for $40 million
- 9001 Collins Ave. Unit S-PH2, Surfside, FL 33154: Sold for $38.2 million
- 41 Cobbs Hill Road, Chilmark, MA 02535: Sold for $37 million
- 370 S. Hibiscus Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139: Sold for $31.8 million
- 28808 Cliffside Dr., Malibu, CA 90265: Sold for $30.5 million
- 845 Longboat Club Rd., Longboat Key, FL 34228: Sold for $30.3 million
- 1680 N. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90069: Sold for $29.5 million
Spelling Manor’s $110 million sale also ranks as the nation’s second-largest transaction of 2025 so far, trailing only a $133 million waterfront compound in Naples, Florida.
These are the most expensive U.S. home sales of 2025 so far:
- 2200 Gordon Dr., Naples, FL 34102: Sold for $133 million in April
- 594 S. Mapleton Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90024: Sold for $110 million in July
- 630 Nimes Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90077: Sold for $110 million in May
- 88 La Gorce Cir., Miami Beach, FL 33141: Sold for $74.3 million in April
- 4823 Kahala Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816: Sold for $65.8 million in March
- 71 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210: Sold for $63.1 million in June
- 66 La Gorce Cir., Miami Beach, FL 33141: Sold for $60 million in March
- 150 Charles St., Unit 9A, New York, NY 10014: Sold for $60 million in March
- 1028 Ridgedale Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210: Sold for $60 million in April
- 391 N. Carolwood Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90077: Sold for $57.3 million in May
The full report is available here.