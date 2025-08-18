“Off/The Clock” Returns: A Bold Four-Course Dining Experience by Chef Diego Argoti

An Audacious Four-Course Menu Only at Neuehouse Hollywood.

NeueHouse Hollywood will host a one-night culinary showcase on Wednesday, August 20 featuring Chef Diego Argoti, whose daring menu pushes the boundaries of fine dining.

The event, titled Off/The Clock: Over the Top, will take place on the NeueHouse Hollywood terrace beginning at 6:30 p.m. Argoti, known for blending inventive techniques with bold flavors, has created a four-course lineup designed to surprise and challenge diners.

You can purchase tickets here.

On the menu: stuffed squid head, duck served with Ecuadorian llapingachos (potato cakes), a tomato-melon salad, and beef tongue pasta. The evening has been billed as a “culinary dystopia,” reflecting Argoti’s brilliant yet unorthodox sensibilities as a chef.

The dinner is limited to one seating and is the second such dinner with Argoti. It is unknown if there will be another such dinner, so get your ticket while you can.