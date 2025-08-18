August 19, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Subscription Renewal Case Filed by CART Prosecutors

Photo: Official

Meal-Kit Giant Settles Lawsuit Over Automatic Plan Payments Without Proper Consent

HelloFresh has agreed to pay roughly $7.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought by California prosecutors who accused the meal-kit giant of failing to comply with state rules on subscription renewals.

The settlement, approved in court, ends claims that HelloFresh enrolled customers in automatic renewal plans without clearly disclosing the terms or obtaining proper consent. The agreement requires the company to follow state consumer protection laws and pay restitution, civil penalties, and investigative costs.

The HelloFresh case was filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Under the final judgment, signed by Judge Daniel T. Nishigaya and entered today, HelloFresh was ordered to pay:

• $6.38 million in civil penalties, divided among the prosecuting agencies;

• $120,000 in investigative costs; and

• $1 million in restitution to be distributed to eligible California consumers.

HelloFresh, which occupies approximately 75 percent of the U.S. meal kit delivery market, is headquartered in Germany.

“Consumers who sign up for autorenewal services have a right to know the terms of the plan and decide for themselves if they want to consent to those terms,” Santa Monica City Attorney Doug Sloan said in announcing the deal. He added that his office, along with the California Automatic Renewal Task Force, was committed to protecting consumers across the state.

The lawsuit was filed by CART, a coalition of prosecutors that includes the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office and the district attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties.

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman said, “I want to thank the dedicated prosecutors in our Consumer Protection Division and members of the California Automatic Renewal Task Force for their outstanding work on this case, in particular Deputy District Attorney Duke Chau. He and his team worked tirelessly with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to secure a result that holds a major corporation accountable and delivers restitution to consumers. Their commitment to fairness and justice is what makes this outcome possible.”

HelloFresh, the largest meal-kit service in the U.S., did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

in Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News

Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona Returns This Weekend With Food, Music, and Rides

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Community Festival With Live Entertainment, Food Trucks, Rides, and a Dive-in Movie. Culver City’s signature summer celebration, Fiesta La Ballona,...

Photo Credit: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dan Tana, Founder of Hollywood’s Iconic Celebrity Eatery, Dies at 90

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

West Hollywood’s Iconic Red-Sauce Spot Loses Its Former Owner Dan Tana, the actor-turned-restaurateur who created one of Hollywood’s most enduring...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Off/The Clock” Returns: A Bold Four-Course Dining Experience by Chef Diego Argoti

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

An Audacious Four-Course Menu Only at Neuehouse Hollywood. NeueHouse Hollywood will host a one-night culinary showcase on Wednesday, August 20...

Photo: Redfin
News, Real Estate

Spelling Manor Sells for $110M, July’s Priciest U.S. Home Deal is in Los Angeles

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Holmby Hills Estate Once Owned by Aaron Spelling Tops Redfin’s Monthly List The former estate of television producer Aaron Spelling...

Photo: KFA Architecture
News, Real Estate

Culver City NFL Media Campus Site Could Become 500-Unit Housing and Retail Complex

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

Hudson Pacific’s $169M Plan Adds Apartments, Shops, and Public Plaza Hudson Pacific Properties has unveiled plans to transform the former...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Louis Naidorf, Architect of the Santa Monica Civic, Capitol Records Building, Dies at 96

August 17, 2025

Read more
August 17, 2025

Designer Also Shaped Landmarks From the Beverly Center to the California State Capitol Louis Naidorf, the architect who designed Hollywood’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in UCLA Hate-Crime Investigation Over Stolen Black History Posters

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

University Police Say the Individual Was Found Inside Haines Hall With a Stun Gun UCLA police arrested a suspect on...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Arrested in Culver City E-Bike Shooting; Cache of Guns, Suspected Cocaine Seized

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Victim Wounded After Resisting Robbery on Sepulveda Boulevard Two women have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tesla Diner Slashes Menu Weeks After Grand Opening in Hollywood

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Diner Narrows Offerings, Faces Protests and Lawsuit Amid Early Hype Tesla’s new retro-style diner and drive-in has already deep sixed...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Debuts  All-Black Ice Cream in Collaboration With Artist Cj Hendry

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Limited-Edition Flavor Opaque and All Black Cones Launch on Aug. 14 Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is stripping away the usual...

Photo: Official
News

Drivers Take Note: Major Street Closures Planned for CicLAvia in Culver City and Venice

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Major Roads in the Area Will Shut Down From 9:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. Culver City and Los Angeles will...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fire at Beverly Hills’ Funke Prompts Evacuation, No Injuries Reported

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Blaze in Exhaust System Forces Temporary Closure Flames erupted in the exhaust system at Funke Restaurant on Tuesday night, prompting...

Photo: YouTube
News

ICE Raids Rattle Westside Businesses Amid Reports of Arrests, Ambush Tactics

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Masked Men Targeted Car Washes, Home Depots: 30 People Missing ICE and Border Patrol raids on Los Angeles’ Westside this...

YouTube
News

Fiery 10 Freeway Chase Ends in Multi-Car Crash, Five Injured After Suspects Toss Batteries

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Deputies Say a Stolen SUV Caused Chaos, Ending Car Explosion Car-chase suspects tossing car batteries from a stolen Lexus SUV...

Photo: Official
News

405 Freeway Closure Rescheduled: Sepulveda Pass to Shrink to Three Lanes August 22–25

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Extended 405 Closure to Snarl Traffic Through Sepulveda Pass  The major closure of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR