August 18, 2025

Culver City NFL Media Campus Site Could Become 500-Unit Housing and Retail Complex

Photo: KFA Architecture

Hudson Pacific’s $169M Plan Adds Apartments, Shops, and Public Plaza

Hudson Pacific Properties has unveiled plans to transform the former NFL Media campus in Culver City into a mixed-use development with more than 500 apartments and retail space, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The six-acre property at 10950 Washington Boulevard, left vacant when the NFL relocated to Inglewood four years ago, is slated for review by the Culver City Planning Commission later this month. The proposal calls for two five-story buildings with 508 residential units, 14,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and a parking garage with 715 spaces.

As part of a density bonus agreement, 79 of the apartments would be reserved as affordable housing for low-income households.

KFA Architecture designed the project, which incorporates over 100,000 square feet of landscaped open areas, including a 10,000-square-foot public plaza fronting Washington Boulevard.

The development comes as Culver City adapts to state housing mandates requiring more residential zoning. Under the city’s 2021–2029 Housing Element, more than 80% of land in Culver City has been designated for housing.

in News, Real Estate
