Two Arrested in Culver City E-Bike Shooting; Cache of Guns, Suspected Cocaine Seized

Victim Wounded After Resisting Robbery on Sepulveda Boulevard

Two women have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting of a woman on Sepulveda Boulevard, an incident police say began as an attempted robbery of an electric bicycle.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard just after 1:00 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left forearm. Police applied a tourniquet before Culver City Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a hospital. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined the victim was confronted by a group of suspects who tried to steal her e-bike. When she resisted, one of them opened fire before the group fled.

Using the city’s Automated License Plate Reader system, detectives identified the suspect vehicle and its driver, 21-year-old Navya Joy Mackey. She was arrested without incident on Aug. 6 during a high-risk traffic stop.

Authorities later identified the suspected shooter as 25-year-old Nya Cimone White of Los Angeles. On Aug. 14, tactical teams served a search and arrest warrant at her location. White was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $2 million.

A search of the apartment turned up two assault rifles with high-capacity magazines, additional ammunition, pistol magazines, and about a kilogram of a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Police credited the arrests to the work of multiple Culver City Police Department units, along with support from Pasadena police and LA IMPACT personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigations Lt. Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302 or ryan.thompson@culvercity.org.