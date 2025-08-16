Tesla Diner Slashes Menu Weeks After Grand Opening in Hollywood

Diner Narrows Offerings, Faces Protests and Lawsuit Amid Early Hype

Tesla’s new retro-style diner and drive-in has already deep sixed most of its menu not long after the grand opening of Elon Musk’s retro diner. The restaurant opened on July 21 on Santa Monica Boulevard to much fanfare and irritation from local residents.

According to Tesla’s website, the reduced lineup now includes a burger, three sandwiches, a hot dog, fries, a cup of chili, pecan pie and drinks, as reported by Eater LA. The much heralded “Epic Bacon,”, which was mocked by Rolling Stone writer Miles Klee for being far from “epic”, veggie burger, market salad, club sandwich, biscuits and gravy, chocolate chip cookies and specialty drinks like Shirley Temples and Creamsicles are all gone. In addition, the“All-day breakfast” is now limited to breakfast hours.

Chef Eric Greenspan said the cutbacks followed “unprecedented demand,” adding the menu will continue to evolve and occasional specials may appear.

Operational changes extend beyond food. The diner is no longer open 24/7 to the general public; between midnight and 6 a.m., access is limited to Tesla drivers who are actively charging.

The venue has also caused controversy, drawing protests aimed at CEO Elon Musk and complaints from nearby residents about parking, traffic and noise.