Suspect Arrested in UCLA Hate-Crime Investigation Over Stolen Black History Posters

University Police Say the Individual Was Found Inside Haines Hall With a Stun Gun

UCLA police arrested a suspect on burglary and weapons allegations, with a hate-crime enhancement, after posters honoring Black figures were stolen from a campus building, the department said Sunday.

Officers took the individual into custody inside Haines Hall, which houses the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies Library and Media Center. In a statement on Twitter, the department said the case is tied to similar incidents under investigation since February 2025.

Officers recovered the missing posters along with a stun gun, campus keys and other items, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or said whether the person is affiliated with UCLA as a student or employee.