Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Debuts  All-Black Ice Cream in Collaboration With Artist Cj Hendry

Limited-Edition Flavor Opaque and All Black Cones Launch on Aug. 14

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is stripping away the usual color and whimsy of frozen desserts with its latest collaboration, an all-black flavor created with contemporary artist Cj Hendry.

The limited-edition ice cream, called OPAQUE, debuts Aug. 14 alongside a New York City pop-up that reimagines ice cream as a sensory and artistic experience.

Made with black cocoa, espresso fudge, and balsamic cherry, OPAQUE is intentionally stark, forcing customers to focus on flavor rather than appearance. Ribbons of cherry jam, dyed black with natural ingredients, and rich espresso fudge blend seamlessly into the jet-black base, making the mix nearly indistinguishable by sight.

It’s a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. Jenis will also turn their signature cones black to complete the experience in scoop shops.

The project grew out of Hendry’s directive to interpret the concept of “black” in edible form. Jeni’s, which has long drawn inspiration from the art world, worked with the artist for months to balance the visual statement with a flavor that could stand on its own.

The new flavor will be available at all Jeni’s scoop shops and online at jenis.com beginning Aug. 14. Hendry’s related artwork will go on sale Aug. 17 at cjhendrystudio.com.