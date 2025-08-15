Fire at Beverly Hills’ Funke Prompts Evacuation, No Injuries Reported

Blaze in Exhaust System Forces Temporary Closure

Flames erupted in the exhaust system at Funke Restaurant on Tuesday night, prompting a swift evacuation of staff and guests, officials said. The restaurant is known for its “masterfully crafted pasta.”

Chef Evan Funke said, in an Instagram post,” Thanks to the calm cooperation of everyone present, our staff and guests were evacuated swiftly and safely. Our deepest gratitude to the Beverly Hills Fire Department for their rapid response and expert handling of the situation.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but management confirmed the building’s safety systems worked as designed.

No injuries were reported.

Guests with upcoming reservations will be contacted to make alternate arrangements at its sister restaurants, Felix in Venice or Mother Wolf in Hollywood. The restaurant will remain closed temporarily while repairs are completed.