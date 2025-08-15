Drivers Take Note: Major Street Closures Planned for CicLAvia in Culver City and Venice

Major Roads in the Area Will Shut Down From 9:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m.

Culver City and Los Angeles will close several major streets to cars on Sunday, Aug. 17, as CicLAvia returns with its “Culver City Meets Venice” open-streets event, expected to attract about 50,000 participants.

The event, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will transform portions of Washington Boulevard and Washington Place into car-free corridors for cyclists, walkers and community activities. Street closures will extend from McManus Avenue to Centinela Avenue, with the route continuing north into Los Angeles.

Culver City will operate two hubs—one at Washington Boulevard and McManus Avenue and another at Culver Boulevard and Main Street—offering vendors, booths, restrooms, picnic areas, and bike parking.

Hard closures will be in place along Washington Boulevard from McManus Avenue to Tilden Avenue, and along Culver Boulevard between Canfield Avenue and Washington Boulevard. Intersecting residential streets and driveways will not be accessible to cross traffic. Local access south of the course will be available via Braddock Drive, Lucerne Avenue and Culver Boulevard, while access north of the route will be possible from Venice Boulevard.

Designated crossing points will be located at Washington Boulevard and National Boulevard, Duquesne Avenue, and Overland Avenue, and at Washington Place at Sepulveda Boulevard and Sawtelle Boulevard.

Streets will begin reopening at 4 p.m., with full access expected by 6 p.m.

City officials are encouraging residents to plan ahead and thank the public for its cooperation in supporting a safe, community-centered event. Additional details are available at culvercity.gov.