Sweet Wheat Bakery & Bistro Opens in Downtown Culver City August 18

French Brothers Open Bakery with Authentic Parisian Pasteries

A new bakery and bistro from two French-born brothers is set to debut in downtown Culver City next week, bringing authentic Parisian-style bread and pastries to the neighborhood.

Sweet Wheat Bakery & Bistro will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 18, at 9341 Culver Blvd. The shop will operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during its opening week, August 18 through August 31.

Customers who join the bakery’s loyalty program will receive special treats.

Founders Romain and Alexandre Lecat, who grew up in France, said they were inspired to launch Sweet Wheat after moving to Los Angeles and realizing how much they missed the traditional flavors of French bread. They returned to Paris to refine their craft at top baking schools and now source flour directly from French fields to recreate the taste of home.