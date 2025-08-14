Sidecar & Van Leeuwen Unite for One-Night-Only Doughnuts à la Mode

Limited-Time Collab Pairs Iconic Doughnuts With Artisanal Scoops

Sidecar Doughnuts, the purveyors of some of Los Angeles’ best doughnuts, is teaming up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for Doughnuts à la Mode, a one-night event on Friday, Aug. 16, that pairs hot doughnuts with scoops of rich ice cream, a not-to-be-missed treat.

The collaboration runs from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at all Sidecar locations, including the Culver City, Third Street, and Santa Monica shops, where guests can top their doughnuts with Van Leeuwen’s classic flavors while sampling Sidecar’s traditional flavors and one special doughnut.

Additionally, Sidecar is serving Sidecar’s Summer Summer Picnic, a seasonal menu featuring Honey Butter Jalapeño Corncake, Passionfruit Pavlova, Vegan Mud Pie, Peach Cobbler Malasada (Monday special), and Lemon Poppyseed Protein (a Thursday favorite). For the celebration, the Peach Cobbler Malasada will be available all weekend long.

Doughnuts à la Mode is meant to be a playful summer indulgence, blending Sidecar’s fresh doughnuts with Van Leeuwen’s signature ice cream for a limited-time treat.