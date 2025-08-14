Fiery 10 Freeway Chase Ends in Multi-Car Crash, Five Injured After Suspects Toss Batteries

Deputies Say a Stolen SUV Caused Chaos, Ending Car Explosion

Car-chase suspects tossing car batteries from a stolen Lexus SUV triggered a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, injuring five people, authorities said.

The pursuit began in East Los Angeles when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the blue Lexus. The driver fled through downtown and continued westbound as the driver and a passenger threw car batteries out the windows, conduct investigators said could support assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The chase ended near Overland Avenue and National Boulevard, where the SUV collided with at least two other vehicles. One car erupted in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said four people suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals. A fifth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Two of the suspects were among the injured people.