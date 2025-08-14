August 15, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

405 Freeway Closure Rescheduled: Sepulveda Pass to Shrink to Three Lanes August 22–25

Photo: Official

Extended 405 Closure to Snarl Traffic Through Sepulveda Pass 

The major closure of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass has been rescheduled for the weekend of Aug. 22–25, Caltrans announced Monday. The work, part of a long-term pavement rehabilitation project, will reduce traffic to three lanes in each direction and shut down multiple ramps between Santa Monica Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25. Officials urge motorists to avoid the corridor, seek alternate routes, or consider public transit to minimize delays.

Northbound impacts include:

  • Three lanes open from Santa Monica Boulevard to north of Sunset Boulevard
  • Ramp closures at Santa Monica Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard (all on-ramps and the off-ramp), Sunset Boulevard, and Sepulveda Boulevard/Moraga Drive

Southbound impacts include:

  • Three lanes open from north of Sunset Boulevard to eastbound Wilshire Boulevard
  • Ramp closures at Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane and the westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp

Detours:

  • To reach northbound 405 from Santa Monica Boulevard, drivers should head east on Santa Monica and north on Sepulveda to the Moraga Drive on-ramp.
  • To reach southbound 405 from Sunset Boulevard, drivers should use Church Lane northbound, then Sepulveda southbound, connecting westbound Santa Monica Boulevard to the freeway.

Caltrans said similar extended weekend lane reductions will occur roughly every two weeks for about 25 weekends as crews rehabilitate pavement between Van Nuys and Westwood. The $143.7 million project is designed to extend the life of the freeway surface and improve long-term mobility through one of Los Angeles’ busiest corridors.

Nearby residents and businesses should expect noise, dust, and vibrations during construction. For more information on the project, visit the project webpage. Updated traffic conditions will be available on the Caltrans QuickMap.

Officials reminded motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

ICE Raids Rattle Westside Businesses Amid Reports of Arrests, Ambush Tactics

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Masked Men Targeted Car Washes, Home Depots: 30 People Missing ICE and Border Patrol raids on Los Angeles’ Westside this...

YouTube
News

Fiery 10 Freeway Chase Ends in Multi-Car Crash, Five Injured After Suspects Toss Batteries

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Deputies Say a Stolen SUV Caused Chaos, Ending Car Explosion Car-chase suspects tossing car batteries from a stolen Lexus SUV...

Photo: Official
News

Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Wheat Bakery & Bistro Opens in Downtown Culver City August 18

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

French Brothers Open Bakery with Authentic Parisian Pasteries A new bakery and bistro from two French-born brothers is set to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sidecar & Van Leeuwen Unite for One-Night-Only Doughnuts à la Mode

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Limited-Time Collab Pairs Iconic Doughnuts With Artisanal Scoops Sidecar Doughnuts, the purveyors of some of Los Angeles’ best doughnuts, is...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mr. Charlie’s Brings Plant-Based Fast Food to 26th Street With Grand Opening Giveaway

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Plant-Based Favorite Opens Brentwood Adjacent Spot With Opening Day Perks Mr. Charlie’s, the fast-growing plant-based fast-food chain known for its...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Drag Bingo Returns to The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood With “The Bingo Babe” Roxy Wood

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

About Last Knife Hosts a Night of Games, Prizes, Followed by Late-Night Happy Hour About Last Knife, the signature restaurant...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns: Chef Tra An Serves Pork & Mushroom Versions After Months-Long Hiatus

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Following Four Sold-Out Events, Pre-Orders are Live for The Next Delicious Pop-Up Private chef Tra An, celebrated for making what...

Photo Credit: Los Angeles Fire Department Callum Parry
News

After a Fire in July, the Culver City Adjacent Museum of Jurassic Technology Reopens

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Quick Action Saves and Volunteers Helped Reopen the Eccentric Treasure Smoke and fire tore through the Museum of Jurassic Technology’s...

Photo: YouTube
News

Ex-LAPD Officer Among Four Charged in Kidnapping and Violent Home Invasion Robbery

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Prosecutors Say the Suspects Handcuffed Victims, Stole Cash, and Cryptocurrency Felony charges were filed against a former Los Angeles police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Beverly Hills Senior Scammed Out of $59K; Richmond Man Charged in Fraud Scheme

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Suspect Posed as a Bank Employee and Federal Agent, Collecting Cash Twice  Multiple charges have been leveled at a Richmond,...

Photo: UCLA
News

Rare Chinese Manuscripts Stolen From UCLA Library, Suspect Stayed at Brentwood Hotel

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Suspect Swapped Originals for Fakes and Stored Evidence at Hotel Angeleno. Federal prosecutors have charged a Fremont, Calif., man with...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Responds to Immigration Raids With Expanded Campus Safety Measures for New School Year

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Superintendent Condemns Federal Agents’ Actions, Announces Safe-Passage Programs  Responding to heightened concerns about federal immigration activity near campuses, the Los...
News, Video

(Video) Jennifer Levi, mother of Braun Levi, speaks at the Live Like Braun Memorial Tennis Tournament on His Birthday

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

After Braun was killed by a drunk driver, the Levis founded the Live Like Braun Foundation in his memory. The...

Photo: YouTube
News

Two Hospitalized After Fourth-Floor Apartment Fire in Pico-Robertson

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

44 Firefighters Contained the Blaze, Rescued a 94-Year-Old Woman Flames erupted from a fourth-floor balcony of a six-story residential building...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR