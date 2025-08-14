405 Freeway Closure Rescheduled: Sepulveda Pass to Shrink to Three Lanes August 22–25

Extended 405 Closure to Snarl Traffic Through Sepulveda Pass

The major closure of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass has been rescheduled for the weekend of Aug. 22–25, Caltrans announced Monday. The work, part of a long-term pavement rehabilitation project, will reduce traffic to three lanes in each direction and shut down multiple ramps between Santa Monica Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25. Officials urge motorists to avoid the corridor, seek alternate routes, or consider public transit to minimize delays.

Northbound impacts include:

Three lanes open from Santa Monica Boulevard to north of Sunset Boulevard



Ramp closures at Santa Monica Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard (all on-ramps and the off-ramp), Sunset Boulevard, and Sepulveda Boulevard/Moraga Drive



Southbound impacts include:

Three lanes open from north of Sunset Boulevard to eastbound Wilshire Boulevard



Ramp closures at Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane and the westbound Wilshire Boulevard on-ramp



Detours:

To reach northbound 405 from Santa Monica Boulevard, drivers should head east on Santa Monica and north on Sepulveda to the Moraga Drive on-ramp.



To reach southbound 405 from Sunset Boulevard, drivers should use Church Lane northbound, then Sepulveda southbound, connecting westbound Santa Monica Boulevard to the freeway.

Caltrans said similar extended weekend lane reductions will occur roughly every two weeks for about 25 weekends as crews rehabilitate pavement between Van Nuys and Westwood. The $143.7 million project is designed to extend the life of the freeway surface and improve long-term mobility through one of Los Angeles’ busiest corridors.

Nearby residents and businesses should expect noise, dust, and vibrations during construction. For more information on the project, visit the project webpage. Updated traffic conditions will be available on the Caltrans QuickMap.

Officials reminded motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”