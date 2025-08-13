August 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mr. Charlie’s Brings Plant-Based Fast Food to 26th Street With Grand Opening Giveaway

Photo: Official

Plant-Based Favorite Opens Brentwood Adjacent Spot With Opening Day Perks

Mr. Charlie’s, the fast-growing plant-based fast-food chain known for its bright red-and-yellow design, will open its newest location in Brentwood on Saturday, Aug. 16, offering free meals to early arrivals.

The first 111 customers in line when doors open at 11:11 a.m. will receive a complimentary “Not A Cheeseburger” and fries. The giveaway is part of a grand-opening celebration that will also feature a live set from DJ WÖVEN and appearances by surprise guests. 

Located at 262 26th Street, the restaurant right on the border of Brentwood and Santa Monica marks the latest expansion for the Los Angeles-based brand, which has built a following on its playful approach to plant-based comfort food. 

In addition to the free meals for the first 111 customers, visitors can expect photo-friendly interiors in the company’s signature bold style. The restaurant says they are on a mission to deliver feel-good, fast, and familiar food, without the meat, and that Mr. Charlie’s is redefining plant-based food with bold design, tongue-in-cheek branding, and an unapologetic menu.

