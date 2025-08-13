Drag Bingo Returns to The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood With “The Bingo Babe” Roxy Wood

About Last Knife Hosts a Night of Games, Prizes, Followed by Late-Night Happy Hour

About Last Knife, the signature restaurant inside The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, will bring back its popular Drag Bingo night on August 18 and September 15, featuring host Roxy Wood, known to fans as “The Bingo Babe.”

The event runs from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., with guests receiving complimentary bingo cards, daubers, and markers. Wood will lead multiple rounds, blending humor, quick wit, and showmanship as players compete for prizes.

Located on the hotel’s lobby level, About Last Knife blends steakhouse favorites and gastropub classics with global influences from Executive Chef Olivier Rouselle’s culinary travels. Its retro-glam design nods to Hollywood’s storied past while maintaining a warm, contemporary atmosphere.

Reservations are available through OpenTable, and attendees are invited to stay for the restaurant’s late-night happy hour from 9:00 p.m. until closing. Valet parking will be available for $10.00 for bingo guests. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first game beginning at 7:00 p.m.