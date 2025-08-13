Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns: Chef Tra An Serves Pork & Mushroom Versions After Months-Long Hiatus

Following Four Sold-Out Events, Pre-Orders are Live for The Next Delicious Pop-Up

Private chef Tra An, celebrated for making what many call Los Angeles’ best bánh mì, is launching another highly anticipated pop-up, for the first time in months, and two distinct versions of the Vietnamese sandwich. Vegetarians will not be left out.

The event follows four consecutive sellouts, with An’s bánh mì, the Vietnamese word for sandwich. She describes the sandwiches as a “precious puzzle piece” of her childhood. Pre-orders for pickup at Cardinale du Vin and HTX are now live on her website here. She will prepare only the number of sandwiches for each pop-up, plus 10 extra sandwiches reserved for walk-ins at Cardinale du Vin.

I can attest that these are the best Bánh Mì I’ve ever eaten, and these pop-ups are rare, so this is a chance to try the sandwiches for yourself. I recommend them; they are flavorful and made with great care.

An’s pork bánh mì features marinated pork seasoned with lemongrass, shallot, garlic, achiote oil for color, and a custom blend of Vietnamese spices. After an overnight marinade, the pork is brushed with sesame oil and cooked over charcoal, then layered with fried shallots, homemade chả lụa (Vietnamese ham) wrapped in banana leaf from a women-owned business in El Monte, and her house-made organic chicken liver pâté. The sandwich is finished with a slow-whipped Vietnamese mayo made from pasture-raised egg yolks, vegetable oil, salt, and sugar.

For vegetarian diners, An offers a mushroom bánh mì built around charbroiled lemongrass portobello, her signature mushroom pâté, fried shallots, and the same silky egg sauce. Both versions are served on airy, Vietnamese-imported bread with a crisp crust, paired with pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber, and cilantro to add after toasting.