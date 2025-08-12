After Braun was killed by a drunk driver, the Levis founded the Live Like Braun Foundation in his memory. The day was a beautiful celebration of the young man’s life and his joyful spirit. Photo Credit: Ted Catanzaro // Video Credit: Aaron Diament
(Video) Jennifer Levi, mother of Braun Levi, speaks at the Live Like Braun Memorial Tennis Tournament on His Birthday
Two Hospitalized After Fourth-Floor Apartment Fire in Pico-Robertson
44 Firefighters Contained the Blaze, Rescued a 94-Year-Old Woman Flames erupted from a fourth-floor balcony of a six-story residential building...
Masked Man Sought After Explosion Damages Inglewood Apartment
Blast Followed a Confrontation as Suspect Demanded Money Police are investigating a Sunday explosion inside a second-floor apartment that damaged...
Mountain Lion Euthanized After Attacking 11-Year-Old Outside Malibu Home
Wildlife Officials Say the Girl Was Bitten Near Her Family’s Chicken Coop Wildlife officers shot and killed a mountain lion...
Frank Gehry Designed Playa Vista Office Complex Gets Green Light From LA Council
City Council Approves Environmental Study for Playa Vista Development City lawmakers last week moved a Frank Gehry–designed office development in...
Developer Lists $38M Brentwood Estate With Panoramic Views and Resort Amenities
“The Outlook,” Offers City-To-Ocean Vistas, Wellness Center, and Screening Lounge Developer David Maman has listed a newly built Brentwood mansion...
Brad Pitt Buys $12M Gated Hollywood Hills Mansion With Sweeping LA-to-Ocean Views
Oscar Winner’s Spanish-Style Estate Features Movie Theater, Recording Studio, Pool Brad Pitt has purchased a Spanish-style estate in the Hollywood...
Shannen Doherty’s Malibu Sanctuary Hits the Market for $9.45 Million
“Beverly Hills, 90210” Star’s Is Listed a Year After Her Death. The Malibu home where actress Shannen Doherty spent two...
Trump Administration Demands $1B From UCLA Over Campus Protests To Restore Funding and to Appoint Federal Monitor
Proposed Deal Ends Race and Ethnicity-Based Scholarships, Halt to Gender-Affirming Care Federal officials are seeking $1 billion from the University...
Salt & Straw Debuts Farmers Market-Inspired Flavors for August
Series Features Peak-Season Produce in Inventive Ice Creams Salt & Straw has rolled out a new limited-edition collection celebrating peak...
Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman Seeks to Block Menendez Brothers’ Push for New Trial
Defense Team Claims It Proves Long-Standing Allegations, File For Clemency Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has formally urged a...
Pepperdine Crash Defendant Hires High-Profile Attorney, Pleads Not Guilty
Fraser Michael Bohm Now Represented by Celebrity Defense Lawyer Facing multiple murder and manslaughter charges, Malibu resident Fraser Michael Bohm...
West LA College Hosts Climate Career Fair With Jobs, Internships, $0 Tuition Promise Program
Over 30 Employers and Enrollment Assistance Headline the Aug. 9 Community Event. West Los Angeles College will open its campus...
Live Like Braun Memorial Tournament Honors Athlete’s Life on His Birthday on August 9
Players and Community Members Will Gather to Celebrate Braun Levi’s Life Friends, family, and supporters of the late Braun Levi...
Xenomorphs Hit Hollywood: FX Launches Global ‘Alien: Earth’ Hunt Ahead of Series Premiere
Fans Can Track “Crash-Site” Crates in LA for Instant Prizes, Photo Ops, and Sweepstakes FX is bringing the world of...
Glorya Kaufman, Dance, Arts and Health Philanthropist Who Transformed L.A.’s Landscape, Dies at 95
From Culver City, Brentwood, UCLA, USC, and Downtown LA, Her Generosity was Legendary Glorya Kaufman, a transformative benefactor to the...
