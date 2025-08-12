August 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Jennifer Levi, mother of Braun Levi, speaks at the Live Like Braun Memorial Tennis Tournament on His Birthday

After Braun was killed by a drunk driver, the Levis founded the Live Like Braun Foundation in his memory. The day was a beautiful celebration of the young man’s life and his joyful spirit. Photo Credit: Ted Catanzaro // Video Credit: Aaron Diament

Photo: YouTube
News

Two Hospitalized After Fourth-Floor Apartment Fire in Pico-Robertson

August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025

44 Firefighters Contained the Blaze, Rescued a 94-Year-Old Woman Flames erupted from a fourth-floor balcony of a six-story residential building...

Photo: YouTube
News

Masked Man Sought After Explosion Damages Inglewood Apartment

August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025

Blast Followed a Confrontation as Suspect Demanded Money Police are investigating a Sunday explosion inside a second-floor apartment that damaged...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Attacking 11-Year-Old Outside Malibu Home

August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025

Wildlife Officials Say the Girl Was Bitten Near Her Family’s Chicken Coop Wildlife officers shot and killed a mountain lion...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Frank Gehry Designed Playa Vista Office Complex Gets Green Light From LA Council

August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025

City Council Approves Environmental Study for Playa Vista Development City lawmakers last week moved a Frank Gehry–designed office development in...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Developer Lists $38M Brentwood Estate With Panoramic Views and Resort Amenities

August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025

“The Outlook,” Offers City-To-Ocean Vistas, Wellness Center, and Screening Lounge Developer David Maman has listed a newly built Brentwood mansion...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Brad Pitt Buys $12M Gated Hollywood Hills Mansion With Sweeping LA-to-Ocean Views

August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025

Oscar Winner’s Spanish-Style Estate Features Movie Theater, Recording Studio, Pool Brad Pitt has purchased a Spanish-style estate in the Hollywood...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Shannen Doherty’s Malibu Sanctuary Hits the Market for $9.45 Million

August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025

“Beverly Hills, 90210” Star’s Is Listed a Year After Her Death. The Malibu home where actress Shannen Doherty spent two...

Photo: YouTube
News

Trump Administration Demands $1B From UCLA Over Campus Protests To Restore Funding and to Appoint Federal Monitor

August 9, 2025

August 9, 2025

Proposed Deal Ends Race and Ethnicity-Based Scholarships, Halt to Gender-Affirming Care  Federal officials are seeking $1 billion from the University...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Salt & Straw Debuts Farmers Market-Inspired Flavors for August

August 9, 2025

August 9, 2025

Series Features Peak-Season Produce in Inventive Ice Creams Salt & Straw has rolled out a new limited-edition collection celebrating peak...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman Seeks to Block Menendez Brothers’ Push for New Trial

August 9, 2025

August 9, 2025

Defense Team Claims It Proves Long-Standing Allegations, File For Clemency Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has formally urged a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Pepperdine Crash Defendant Hires High-Profile Attorney, Pleads Not Guilty

August 9, 2025

August 9, 2025

Fraser Michael Bohm Now Represented by Celebrity Defense Lawyer  Facing multiple murder and manslaughter charges, Malibu resident Fraser Michael Bohm...
News

West LA College Hosts Climate Career Fair With Jobs, Internships, $0 Tuition Promise Program

August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025

Over 30 Employers and Enrollment Assistance Headline the Aug. 9 Community Event.  West Los Angeles College will open its campus...

Photo: Official
News

Live Like Braun Memorial Tournament Honors Athlete’s Life on His Birthday on August 9

August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025

Players and Community Members Will Gather to Celebrate Braun Levi’s Life Friends, family, and supporters of the late Braun Levi...

Photo: FX
Entertainment, News

Xenomorphs Hit Hollywood: FX Launches Global ‘Alien: Earth’ Hunt Ahead of Series Premiere

August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025

Fans Can Track “Crash-Site” Crates in LA for Instant Prizes, Photo Ops, and Sweepstakes FX is bringing the world of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Glorya Kaufman, Dance, Arts and Health Philanthropist Who Transformed L.A.’s Landscape, Dies at 95

August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025

From Culver City, Brentwood, UCLA, USC, and Downtown LA, Her Generosity was Legendary Glorya Kaufman, a transformative benefactor to the...

