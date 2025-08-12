Beverly Hills Senior Scammed Out of $59K; Richmond Man Charged in Fraud Scheme

Suspect Posed as a Bank Employee and Federal Agent, Collecting Cash Twice

Multiple charges have been leveled at a Richmond, California man accused of defrauding an elderly Beverly Hills resident out of $59,000 by posing as both a bank employee and a federal agent, according to a press release from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The scam unfolded on July 1, 2025, when members of an organized crime group allegedly told the victim his bank accounts were compromised by a “virus” or “hack” on his electronic devices. Under the pretense of protecting the funds, the suspects instructed him to withdraw the money and hand it over to “federal agents” for safekeeping.

According to investigators, the victim surrendered the cash in two installments at his home. Caller ID information was reportedly spoofed to display the name of the victim’s actual financial institution, lending credibility to the scheme.

Once the victim realized he had been deceived, he alerted Beverly Hills police. Detectives reviewed private surveillance footage along with images from the city’s network of security cameras and license plate readers, eventually identifying two suspects and their vehicles.

In coordination with the Simi Valley Police Department, officers stopped a suspect’s car in Simi Valley. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Hsinfu Lin, was arrested and found carrying U.S. currency. Investigators believe Lin traveled throughout California carrying out similar scams. A second suspect remains at large.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against Lin, including grand theft, theft by false pretense, and financial elder abuse.

Police are urging residents, particularly seniors, to be wary of phone and internet scams involving sudden requests for cash withdrawals or wire transfers. Authorities recommend contacting banks directly before acting on such requests and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement.