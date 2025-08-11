Two Hospitalized After Fourth-Floor Apartment Fire in Pico-Robertson

44 Firefighters Contained the Blaze, Rescued a 94-Year-Old Woman

Flames erupted from a fourth-floor balcony of a six-story residential building in Pico-Robertson on Friday morning, sending two people to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:49 a.m. to 1115 S. Elm Drive, near Beverly Drive and Pico Boulevard, where smoke and fire were visible from a single apartment unit. Crews gained access to the fire floor, requested additional resources, and confined the blaze to the unit of origin, preventing damage to adjacent units and floors above.

The fire was declared knocked down within 26 minutes, with 44 firefighters on scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 94-year-old woman, reported trapped in an adjacent unit, was rescued and transported with minor injuries. A 54-year-old man was also hospitalized in fair condition.

Traffic in the area was disrupted while the Los Angeles Department of Transportation managed closures as crews overhauled the unit and cleared smoke from the building. The cause is under investigation.