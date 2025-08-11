Masked Man Sought After Explosion Damages Inglewood Apartment

Blast Followed a Confrontation as Suspect Demanded Money

Police are investigating a Sunday explosion inside a second-floor apartment that damaged a building and rattled a neighborhood a few blocks from a local high school, officials said.

The blast followed a confrontation on the front porch of a unit in the 600 block of South Grevillea Avenue, near Spruce Avenue. Witnesses told officers a masked man knocked, demanded money, and left; moments later, residents heard an explosion.

Fire and police units arrived to find significant damage confined to the affected apartment. No one was hurt and no residents were displaced, according to Capt. Neal Cochran of the Inglewood Police Department. Investigators have not determined what device or material detonated. “In my 25 years of working here, I’ve never heard of such a call,” Cochran said, calling the incident “out of the box.”

Maria Guttierez, who lives nearby, said she was cleaning when she heard “a big explosion,” as quoted by NBC 4 Los Angeles

Detectives are also reviewing a burglary report from around noon Sunday and a separate call last week about a man pounding on a door at the same complex to determine whether the incidents are related. The suspect remained at large late Sunday.