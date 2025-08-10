August 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shannen Doherty’s Malibu Sanctuary Hits the Market for $9.45 Million

Photo: YouTube

“Beverly Hills, 90210” Star’s Is Listed a Year After Her Death.

The Malibu home where actress Shannen Doherty spent two decades and much of her cancer battle has been listed for $9.45 million, a year after her death.

Doherty, known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” died of breast cancer on July 13, 2024, at age 53. She purchased the secluded property in 2004 for $2.56 million, describing it as her sanctuary away from Hollywood.

Set on roughly an acre between Malibu Pier and Point Dume, the five-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot residence offers sweeping ocean views, a lap pool, and mature gardens. The listing is held by Compass agent Chris Cortazzo, a close friend of Doherty’s and executor of her estate. Cortazzo said proceeds from the sale will go to Doherty’s mother, Rosa, as the actress had no children.

Privacy was one of the main draws for Doherty, who invested heavily in the property over the years. She oversaw an extensive renovation in 2018 after smoke damage from the Woolsey Fire, incorporating personal touches and items collected from her travels, including handwoven Peruvian rugs.

The home blends contemporary design with rustic accents, featuring stucco exteriors, sharp rooflines, and walls of glass that open to landscaped grounds. Interiors include wide-plank oak floors, beamed ceilings, vintage fixtures, and antique doors. A great room with a central fireplace flows into a dining area and gourmet kitchen, while the primary suite opens directly to the pool deck.

Outside, the grounds feature tiered gardens, a dining terrace shaded by trees, and an edible garden with raised beds and fruit trees. A separate guest house offers polished concrete floors, steel-framed doors, and a private retreat-like atmosphere.

Cortazzo noted the property sits outside areas affected by recent California wildfires, though buyers remain mindful of fire safety in the region.

in News, Real Estate
